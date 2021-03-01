  1. SEJ
How to Increase Organic Traffic by 400% with Automation [Webinar]

Join our webinar and learn a proven ecommerce strategy to generate more qualified organic traffic and convert more sales with simple plug-ins.

Want to learn how to increase your ecommerce site’s organic traffic up to 400% and your conversion rate up to 75%?

Join our next sponsored Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, March 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

Duane “DJ” Sprague, CMO at Shopper Approved, shares a proven strategy to generate more qualified organic traffic and convert those visitors to more sales with simple plug-ins.

In this presentation, you will learn:

  • A semi-automated process that generates high-purchase intent content for Page 1 search results and on-page conversions.   
  • How to use simple plug-ins to create product Q&A, user-generated content (UGC), and social proof. 
  • How product Q&A, UGC, and social proof can help you stand out from the competition.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

See you soon!

