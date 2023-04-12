How To Increase Your Google Ads Profit With 3 Simple Steps [Webinar]

Are your Google Ad campaigns falling short of your expectations?

Are you looking for ways to scale your ad account and drive more conversions?

With a few simple tweaks to your ad strategy, you can start turning things around and earning the profits you want – we’ll show you how!

Don’t worry – a complete overhaul of your PPC program isn’t necessary to achieve more success. Sometimes, it just takes a small shift in how you place your keywords or price your products.

In our upcoming webinar, you’ll learn:

Why using “7” in your pricing can help increase your shopping/PMAX campaign click-through and conversion rates.

How using more keywords vs. less can help you boost ad performance.

Ways to increase conversion rates using laser-targeted landing pages with powerful keywords in the headline.

We’ll walk you through three easy steps to help you craft a winning Google Ads strategy and start maximizing your return on ad spend (ROAS).

Join Corey Zieman, EO/Senior Strategist at Guaranteed PPC, as he shares profitable tips and tactics for your exact business type – whether you’re a service company, ecommerce brand, or local brick-and-mortar shop.

With the insights in this live webinar, you can start making immediate improvements to your campaign tactics and increasing your profits.

Are you ready to start getting the most from your Google Ads campaigns? Sign up now, and learn how just a few small tweaks can make a big difference for your business.

You’ll leave this session with three powerful tricks to help you upgrade your strategy and boost your sales!

Can’t make the live webinar? Register anyway, and we’ll send you a recording after the event.