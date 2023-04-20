5 Actionable Ways To Drastically Improve The ROI Of Your SEO Strategy

Search engine algorithms and rules are constantly changing – how can you keep your SEO strategy performing ahead of your competitors?

How can you boost organic search results and increase ROI in 2023?

Keeping the SEO fundamentals at the forefront of your strategy while prioritizing your SEO efforts for the most rewarding outcome is vital.

In ecommerce? Prioritization is even more critical.

On April 5, I moderated a webinar with Jon Earnshaw, Chief Product Evangelist and Co-Founder of Pi Datametrics, and Sophie Moule, Head of Product and Marketing.

Earnshaw and Moule showed how to effectively maximize the ROI of your SEO strategy through focus and prioritization of opportunities.

How do you keep up with all the recent updates and constantly changing rules?

Begin with a strong SEO foundation and follow these five strategies.

1. Identify Seasonal Keyword Search Trends

Paying attention to recurring search trends and spotting the significant peaks can ensure your content is ready and optimized at just the right moment.

How To Identify Seasonal Keyword Search Trends

Here are five ways to make sure your SEO strategy stays ahead of popular searches:

Categorize your search terms to align with the categories and subcategories on your website.

Monitor cooperative search volume data over time (we recommend 3 years of data).

Identify and note peaks and troughs.

Plan your content to launch far in advance of the peak.

Share this data with other teams within the business – e.g., product and merchandising.

2. Find & Capitalize On Low-Hanging Fruit

To prioritize low-hanging fruit, focus on high-ROI and low-effort opportunities:

Look at collective rankings of terms within a category.

Identify where you are generating revenue and the opportunity and benchmarks for your sector/competitors.

Find content that ranks on pages 2 and 3 and investigate how you could tweak this content to get into the conversion zones.

Communicate to the business how much the changes will be worth in terms of revenue.

3. Maximize Opportunities From The Entire SERP

Before questioning how to reach the first page or why your ranking has decreased, examine the SERPs and determine if you belong there.

The issue could be a mismatch of intent between the existing landscape and your specific offering. Try refining your search and exploring other opportunities.

The SERP presents both answers and opportunities.

Look at your performance for terms.

Compare your performance with competitors in refined doorway SERPs.

Look for opportunities past SERP Zero.

Optimize your images.

Own the Answer Box and complement it with a classic link.

4. Optimize Your Content For Informational Searches

With the rise of AI, conversational search is increasing, leading us to informational searches.

The search landscape is constantly evolving. By observing these changes, you can discern shifts in intent, identify emerging priorities, and recognize declining trends.

It’s crucial to optimize your content to own the Answer Card and send out quality signals.

Research indicates that directing users to informational content, especially when addressing their questions through features like “People Also Ask,” leads to higher conversion rates, increased average order value, and more return visits.

This approach supports your commercial objectives by helping users find answers and build trust.

5. Find & Increase Your Share Of Value

An effective way to communicate the impact of your SEO efforts is through the “share of value” metric.

To determine the share of value, use tools to analyze the visibility of various websites across thousands of relevant keywords.

Then, overlay these visibility scores with commercial value derived from metrics such as conversion rates, average order value, and CPC rates.

Assess your commercial visibility in the search landscape, not only as a whole but by category and subcategory. This analysis enables you to identify areas where you outperform or underperform compared to your competitors.

