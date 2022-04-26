3 Overlooked Ways To Improve Inbound Marketing ROI

Have big campaign goals but a small staff or budget?

When mapping out your ideal inbound lead process, it’s not enough to generate a lead and hope for the best when it moves further in the inbound process.

On April 20, I moderated a webinar with CallRail’s guest, Ron Browning, CEO of Intellibright.

He discussed techniques and case studies to increase campaign ROI with minimal effort and cost.

He also demonstrated how to increase lead quality using unique methods often overlooked by businesses suffering from under-performing lead management systems.

1. Flowchart The Lead Process

Identifying and resolving issues with the business process is the most critical piece of building beneficial relationships with prospects.

​​It doesn’t matter how many leads you generate; if there’s a broken process, it’s never going to result in optimal revenue.

When you improve the processes upfront, it will generate more sales from existing traffic.

Benefits of flowcharting the lead process:

Increased conversions.

Improved efficiency – all campaigns.

Appropriate source attribution.

Better analytics & reporting integrity.

2. Create An Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

You can turn inbound phone calls into data, filter non-revenue calls, and optimize revenue opportunities through IVR.

You can also identify actual phone leads and the corresponding sources.

To track results, you’ll need:

A phone number on your website.

A Dynamic Number Insertion (DNI), which allows you to easily capture paid campaign data.

To tag sales opportunities and other call types (HR, accounting, etc.).

Benefits of creating IVR:

Track sales calls and corresponding sources – show value and record all calls.

Collect data for all inbound calls (offline & online sources).

Increase sales conversions by filtering non-revenue calls away from sales.

How to create an IVR menu:

Craft a compelling introduction – use a professional voice actor.

Identify elements to track – sales, service calls, hiring.

Filter non-sales opportunities.

Set up notifications/alerts.

3. Track Call Conversions

Tracking allows you to optimize campaigns and get results based on true inbound call opportunities.

You’ll also be able to leverage advanced telephony to identify the inbound callers that are interested in revenue-producing events via IVR choice.

This can be applied to all sources of inbound calls, whether online or offline.

Benefits of call tracking:

Improved campaign optimization – filters existing customers, employees, vendors, robocalls, etc.

Get an established true cost per conversion.

