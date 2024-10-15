Brands Rule Google: Why Building a Brand is Key to SEO

For better or worse, brands dominate Google search results. As more results are generated by AI and machines start to understand the offline and online world, big brands are only going to get more powerful.

Watch on-demand as we tackle the challenge of competing with dominant brands in Google search results. We explained why big brands lead the rankings and how to measure your own brand’s impact against these competitors.

We even shared actionable strategies for improving your visibility by weaving your brand into your SEO.

You’ll learn:

Why brands dominate Google (and will continue to do so).

How to measure your brand’s impact on search, and what you should focus on.

Ways to weave your brand’s identity into your content.

With Dr. Pete Meyers, we explored why brand marketing is vital to search marketing, and how to incorporate your brand into your everyday content and SEO efforts.

If you’re looking to have your brand stand out in a sea of competition, you won’t want to miss this.

View the slides below, or check out the full presentation for all the details.