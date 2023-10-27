HubSpot & TikTok Announce CRM Partnership For B2B Lead Generation

In a move that could redefine B2B lead generation, HubSpot and TikTok announced a unique integration to streamline B2B lead generation.

This partnership helps businesses capture TikTok leads into HubSpot’s CRM (customer relationship management) platform.

Rising Customer Acquisition Costs Amid New Opportunities

This partnership is timely, given that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) face escalating customer acquisition costs.

HubSpot’s research indicates that 53% of SMBs in the United States experienced rising customer acquisition costs from 2021 to 2022, with over a third witnessing an increase of 20% or more.

TikTok, a platform where over half of its U.S. users discover new brands, hopes to solve this problem uniquely.

HubSpot-TikTok Integration Automates B2B Lead Capture Process

The new HubSpot CRM integration offers automated lead capture from TikTok, turning a highly engaged audience into potential high-value customers.

Karen Ng, SVP of Product at HubSpot, emphasized the transformative power of combining TikTok’s discoverability with HubSpot’s robust customer platform.

“With this integration, we’re pairing the discoverability of TikTok with the power of HubSpot’s customer platform to help more businesses turn tuned-in audiences into high-value customers.”

How The Integration Works

HubSpot’s Smart CRM, the backbone of this integration, ensures a unified customer experience across teams and offers actionable insights through intelligent workflows and analytics.

Users can link their TikTok for Business account with HubSpot, streamlining the initial setup.

Once connected, advertisers can create lead-generation ads on TikTok that automatically sync leads into HubSpot’s Smart CRM in real time.

This centralizes all prospects, making it easier for businesses to manage their sales funnel.

From there, businesses can engage with new leads using HubSpot’s Marketing Hub and determine which campaigns generated the best results with AI-powered analytics.

While the HubSpot CRM integration with TikTok is only available in the U.S. and Canada, it’s slated for expansion to other countries in the coming months.

We have reached out to HubSpot for additional comments about the cost of the new integration and which countries will be next to try it.

TikTok Offers $200 Ad Credit To First 500 Adopters

For a limited time, the first 500 advertisers who integrate HubSpot CRM with TikTok will receive $200 in TikTok ad credits, making it a cost-effective way to tap into a fresh audience.

See how TikTok & @HubSpot can help supercharge your brand's performance with our new CRM partnership 👏 For a limited time, we're giving $200 in TikTok ad credits to the first 500 advertisers who integrate their HubSpot CRM with TikTok.* Learn more here: https://t.co/pxxVbA2P7w pic.twitter.com/XK4Z6Cvttf — TikTok for Business (@TikTokBusiness) October 26, 2023

Effectiveness Of TikTok Lead Generation Ads

A recent TikTok Marketing Science Global Shopping Ad Products Study in 2022, conducted by Material, shed light on the effectiveness of TikTok’s lead generation ads.

57% of TikTok users said they would likely purchase from a business after viewing an ad, underlining the platform’s potency in driving consumer action.

Additionally, 69% of users felt these lead-generation ads effectively capture their attention, a key metric in the saturated digital advertising space.

Perhaps most intriguingly, half of the surveyed users stated that these ads don’t even feel like traditional advertisements, suggesting that TikTok has succeeded in seamlessly blending promotional content into the user experience.

Enhancing Lead Generation With Social Integration

This partnership holds significant implications for B2B marketers grappling with rising customer acquisition costs.

It marks the convergence of a highly engaged audience on TikTok and HubSpot’s robust CRM capabilities, offering a new avenue for lead generation that aligns with community-based customer acquisition trends.

Featured image: XanderSt/Shutterstock