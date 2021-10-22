How to Use Snapchat In Your Marketing Campaigns [Podcast]

Have you ever thought of using Snapchat for marketing?

Snapchat is more than a camera tool and social media network – it’s also a keyword discovery engine!

Matt McGowan, Director and General Manager of Snap Inc Canada, joins Loren Baker to discuss Snapchat trends and how marketers can reach, influence, and engage millions of Snapchat users.

Aside from discovering and exploring trends that can help you drive better engagement, Matt will share how Snapchat Lenses are the future of augmented reality. This means an evolution of customer engagement for your business.

During this podcast, you’ll learn more about this unique platform and how you can leverage imagery and other customer-engaging features into your marketing.

“Reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. It has empowered people to express themselves, live in the moment, and have fun together.” –Matt McGowan

“At the end of the day, it’s all about discovering and exploring trends. You’ll be able to find

what topics perform well on the platform to help you drive better engagement.” –Matt McGowan

“Augmented reality is here to stay. It’s a tool that you can use it to help you communicate, it’s a tool you can use for entertainment purposes, and it’s also a utility.” –Matt McGowan

[00:00] – A little about Matt

[05:08] – What differentiates Snapchat from competitors?

[08:47] – What is the Discover section?

[09:39] – How movie production studios can use Snapchat for their marketing

[10:29] – How old are Snapchat users?

[13:05] – The core principles that Snap was built upon

[16:03] – How Snapchat is connected to search marketing and content marketing

[18:03] – How does Snapchat Trends work?

[19:52] – Five ways marketers can utilize the data from Snapchat

[20:07] – How you can take advantage of obscure holidays on Snapchat

[24:55] – Google, augmented reality, and Snapchat

[27:55] – Where the new Spectacles come into play

[28:51] – The new scan function

[29:22] – How the camera is becoming more and more powerful

[32:56] – Snapchat’s new software: Lens Studio

[33:28] – Snapchat’s certification programs

[36:13] – Different opportunities does SnapChat have for marketing?

[45:09] – How does the Snapchat Creator Marketplace work?

[56:21] – How Loren and Matt first connected in the early days of SEJ

“Because it’s not gonna live forever, because it’s ephemeral, I feel more comfortable in general

sending a picture of me at the moment. It’s not like my best picture. It’s not going to be like you’re not going to find it in search engine results pages at some point in my career. It’s not like I need to get rid of a blemish or change my hair. This is just a picture of me communicating to you, what I’m doing and how I’m feeling.” –Matt McGowan

“I can’t think of a faster platform to see something trending than within a tool like Snap. Just the ability to be able to pull that data as a marketer excites me because I can see what people are using from a day-to-day perspective when they’re describing things and writing about things.” –Matt McGowan

“Augmented reality is probably the next in the evolution of computing. There’s an evolution of customer engagement in a world where we’re still often home much more than we have been in the past. It connects those flat, boring websites with the consumer in a very engaging fashion.” –Matt McGowan

Matt is the Director and General Manager of Snap Inc. Canada, the camera company that owns Snapchat. In addition to working at Google, McGowan has held leadership positions at Incisive Media and Adestra. Former New Yorker living in Ontario, Matt has worked alongside entrepreneurs, executives, venture capitalists, and more. Matt has developed his knowledge and skills and become the business professional he is today through working with these professionals.

