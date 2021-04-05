How to Prioritize SEO Initiatives for Greatest Business Impact [Webinar]

It’s easy to stay busy with SEO activities, but not every tactic will yield your desired results. This uncertainty can lead to suboptimal effort and output.

How can you focus your time and resources where it really counts?

Join our next sponsored Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, April 14 at 2 p.m. ET.

Ajay Rama, Senior Vice President, Products at iQuanti, shares how to manage your SEO program more effectively.

In this presentation, you will learn:

How to identify new SEO initiatives that will have measurable business impact.

How to make a compelling business case and win buy-in for these initiatives.

Ways to evaluate the difficulty vs. outcome of SEO initiatives to prioritize more effectively.

Best practices for measuring the effectiveness of your SEO program.

SEO programs can be difficult to align with measurable business goals.

Too many siloed activities across teams and uncontrollable independent factors such as competition and Google’s algorithm make it difficult to stay focused on your alignment with the most impactful business outcomes.

Whether you’re a marketing leader or an SEO professional, this session will equip you with the know-how to make effective SEO programs that deliver results.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

See you soon!