How to Optimize Your SEO Resource Stack [Webinar]

In this presentation, you will learn:

How to identify what you really need from your SEO team.

The 5-7 core skillsets needed to execute on SEO programs, and how to establish those competencies in different kinds of companies including yours.

The value of establishing dedicated and immovable SEO resources.

Different ways of configuring hybridized in-house and agency resource solutions.

Where waste and inefficiency are most common in SEO budgets.

Executing successfully on SEO is a challenge for companies of all shapes and sizes.

Building the right set of resources from day one is the most critical component for success.

Should we hire more in-house staff?

Maybe we need to add agency partners?

Would it be best to enable our current team with software?

Page and Flippo have observed and developed SEO teams for thousands of brands from startups to Fortune 500s.

In this webinar, they will help bring a supplemental perspective on resource allocation as planning gets underway for 2021.

