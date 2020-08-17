How to Dominate Ecommerce in 2020 [SEJ eSummit Webinar]

Enjoyed the Search Engine Journal eSummit in June?

Don’t worry – we’re bringing the eSummit experience to our next webinar!

Join us on Wednesday, August 26, at 2 p.m. ET for these two actionable sessions in one webinar

Session 1: Dominating Your Ecommerce Category in 2020: What You Need to Know

In this session, Jeff Deutsch, Marketing Director at Longtail UX, will share three proven personalization must-haves in ecommerce to meet customer expectations.

Discover how to:

Disrupt online retail with landing page personalization.

Grow new customer acquisition from search by 92%.

Reduce the cost of acquisition by up to 64%.

Session 2: How Online Stores Can Drive Organic Traffic with On-Page SEO

In this session, Anna Crowe, Assistant Editor at Search Engine Journal, will show you high-impact on-page SEO tactics that can help drive more organic traffic, including:

Anatomy of an optimized ecommerce product page.

Keyword research for buyer intent.

URL structure and parameters best practices.

Meta title and descriptions for increased CTR.

Image optimization for improved reach.

Content for product and category pages.

Plus, you’ll walk away with an essential on-page SEO checklist.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentations.

See you soon!