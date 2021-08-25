How to Create Linkable Content [Webinar]

Not getting the results you want from your link building campaigns?

You aren’t alone. Most brands struggle to build links – not because of their outreach, but because of their content.

Join our Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m. ET and learn how to overcome this issue.

In this presentation, you’ll learn how to:

Identify audiences to target for linkable content.

Provide value to those audiences with your content.

Integrate linkable content with your broader SEO/content strategy.

Create different kinds of content for different kinds of link opportunities.

The success of a link building campaign starts before you send your first email pitch – it’s in creating link-worthy content.

Michael Johnson from Page One Power will show you how to create content that will help you earn links from your target sites.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.