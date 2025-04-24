Winning The Link Game: How To Create & Pitch Content That Attracts Incredible Links [Webinar]

Think link building is dead? Think again.

In 2025, the backlink game has changed. If your strategy hasn’t, you might be stuck chasing low-impact backlinks that barely move the needle.

Top brands are winning big by creating linkable assets that earn high-quality links and boost search rankings. Want in?

Join us for our next webinar: “Winning The Link Game: How To Create & Pitch Content That Attracts Incredible Links” with Michael Johnson of Resolve.

Why This Webinar Is A Must-Attend Event:

We’ll break down the exact strategies used by leading brands to turn content into backlinks from authoritative sites.

What You’ll Learn:

Link Diversity & Relevance : Why a strategic mix of backlinks is more important than ever.

Digital PR That Works : How to pitch like a pro and secure links that matter.

Campaign Frameworks You Can Use: Step-by-step guidance to build your own winning digital PR strategy.

Save Your Spot Today!

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This:

Get an exclusive demo of a ChatGPT prompt that generates custom digital PR concepts from just a URL.

Live with Michael Johnson, Sr. Strategist at Resolve, as he walks you through actionable techniques that deliver real results.

Register Now!

Can’t attend live? No problem! Sign up anyway, and we’ll send you the recording.

Let’s upgrade your link strategy. See you there!