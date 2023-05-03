3 Steps To Building A Winning Holistic SEO & PPC Strategy [Webinar]

Developing a successful search strategy requires a multi-channel, holistic approach.

If your organization is running paid and organic search programs independently, you could be missing out on major growth opportunities.

With separate SEO and PPC teams, each measuring different KPIs, it becomes more challenging to share important data and insights across departments – which is crucial to building a cohesive search strategy.

The key to maximizing your presence on search engine results pages (SERPs) is finding synergies in how your paid and organic search channels can work together to meet customers at each stage of their journey.

In our upcoming webinar, you’ll discover how a holistic search marketing approach can boost your online presence and drive more qualified leads.

Join Wayne Cichanski, Vice President of Search and Site Experience at iQuanti, and Erin Wilson, VP of Marketing at HomeEquity Bank, as they dive into the three steps it takes to build a successful search strategy.

In this live session, we’ll take an in-depth look at:

What it means to develop a cohesive search marketing strategy.

The roles of each channel and how they can complement each other.

Key factors and ways to deliver a connected search program.

Ready to start removing the silos and increasing your search visibility?

Register now and learn how to integrate your paid and organic channels for a competitive and cost-effective digital marketing strategy.

Can’t attend the live webinar? Sign up anyway and we’ll send you a recording, after the event.