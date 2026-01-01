Marketing Calendar With Template To Plan Your Content In 2026

Key dates and notable events throughout the year can feed your content strategy and your social media marketing strategy. Timely aligning your digital campaigns with the right seasons for your brand is a staple part of creating a content calendar.

The SEJ marketing calendar includes dates from holiday dates to big sporting events to awareness months that you can plan content around for maximum engagement. We also include a template for you to plan your own calendar of relevant awareness dates.

Just review the full calendar of dates and copy across the dates you want to select for each month to create your own marketing calendar for 2026.

Use the dates as a starting point to help you brainstorm ideas and find opportunities for content that you can align to events throughout the year for a better chance of engagement.

Free Marketing Calendar And Template For 2026

Below, are listed many of the major holidays, events and obscure awareness days for 2026, month by month. There should be an event for every day of the year.

The full marketing calendar and template are available at the end of the article, with a breakdown of each month.

This calendar focuses mainly on the U.S. and Canada, with some major international and religious holidays included.

Your 2026 Holiday Marketing Calendar

Note: You can use this marketing calendar with our social media planner to keep your ideas, posts, and scheduling organized.

January

January is a time of resolutions and fresh starts, with many picking a goal for the year or looking to make a change.

It can be a slow start, given that many people are still recovering from the end of last year, but that gives you time to plan your calendar and ease into a new year of content.

There are plenty of broad activities to lean into, like Veganuary and National Hobby Month, to connect with audience lifestyles.

Events in January always have all eyes on them, too, like the Golden Globes and Winter X Games, so content around them can kickstart your 2026 engagement.

Monthly Holidays And Observances

International Creativity Month

National Blood Donor Month

National Braille Literacy Month

National Hobby Month

Dry January

Veganuary

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

National Polka Music Month

National Skating Month

National Slow Cooking Month

National Soup Month

National Staying Healthy Month

National “Thank You” Month

National Train Your Dog Month

Weekly Observances

January 1 – 7 New Year’s Resolutions Week

January 1 – 7 Celebration of Life Week

January 12 – 18 National Pizza Week

January 12 – 18 Home Office and Security Week

January 19 – 25 Healthy Weight Week

Days

January 1 – New Year’s Day

January 1 – Global Family Day

January 2 – National Science Fiction Day

January 4 – World Braille Day

January 5 – National Screenwriters Day

January 6 – Epiphany

January 7 – Orthodox Christmas Day

January 11 – International Thank You Day

January 11 – 83 rd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Annual Golden Globe Awards January 13 – Korean American Day

January 13 – Stephen Foster Memorial Day

January 14 – Orthodox New Year

January 14 – Ratification Day

January 17 – Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day

January 17 – Benjamin Franklin Day

January 19 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day

January 21 – National Hug Day

January 22 (to February 1) – Sundance Film Festival

January 23 – National Pie Day

January 23-25 – Winter X Games

January 24 – International Day of Education

January 27 – International Holocaust Remembrance Day

January 28 – Data Privacy Day

Popular Hashtags For January

#NewYearsDay

#ScienceFictionDay

#NationalTriviaDay

#NationalBirdDay

#NationalStickerDay

#GetToKnowYourCustomersDay

#CheeseLoversDay

#MLKDay

#NationalHuggingDay

#PieDay

#NationalComplimentDay

#PrivacyAware

February

Despite being the shortest month, February is full of interesting events you can leverage for your marketing campaigns. The month is centered on the theme of love (along with timely observances like American Heart Month), so it’s a relatable theme for brands to craft creative campaigns around couples and community.

The colder days can leave people looking for things to get involved with from the comfort of their homes. So, make sure your content is working in line with popular days to attract people to your organization’s content.

February may be short, but it offers plenty of opportunities to tap into the heart of the season and connect with your audience.

Monthly Holidays And Observances

Black History Month

American Heart Month

National Heart Month

National Weddings Month

National Cancer Prevention Month

National Library Lovers Month

Celebration of Chocolate Month

Weekly Observances

February 7-13 – African Heritage and Health Week

February 9-15 – Freelance Writers Appreciation Week

February 9-15 – International Flirting Week

February 11-16 – New York Fashion Week

February 14-20 – Random Acts of Kindness Week

February 16-22 – Engineers’ Week

February 17-23 – National Pancake Week

February 24-March 2 – National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

Days

February 1 – First Day of Black History Month

February 1 – National Freedom Day

February 1 – National Change Your Password Day

February 1 – 68 th Annual Grammy Awards

Annual Grammy Awards February 2 – Groundhog Day

February 4 – World Cancer Day

February 5 – National Girls and Women in Sports Day

February 8 – Super Bowl LX

February 9 – National Pizza Day

February 11 – International Day of Women and Girls in Science

February 12 – Abraham Lincoln’s Birthday

February 12 – Red Hand Day

February 12 – Georgia Day

February 12 – Darwin Day

February 13 – World Radio Day

February 13-15 – NBA All-Star Weekend

February 14 – Valentine’s Day

February 15 – Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday

February 16 – Presidents’ Day

February 17 – Lunar New Year

February 17 – Mardi Gras

February 17-18 (estimated) – Ramadan Begins

February 22 – George Washington’s Birthday

Popular Hashtags For February

#GroundhogDay

#WorldCancerDay

#NationalWeatherpersonsDay

#SendACardToAFriendDay

#BoyScoutsDay

#NationalPizzaDay

#ValentinesDay

#RandomActsOfKindnessDay

#PresidentsDay

#LoveYourPetDay

March

March marks the beginning of spring, and the days start to get longer. Whether March Madness turns up the heat or Pi Day inspires a little fun, there are plenty of exciting events to get your content involved with.

Some of the monthly observances, such as Women’s History Month or The Great American Cleanup, can serve as great causes for regular engagement this month.

Monthly Observances

Women’s History Month

Nutrition Month

Music in Our Schools Month

National Craft Month

American Red Cross Month

Irish-American Heritage Month

Ramadan (projected to end on March 18-19)

Weekly Observances

March 9-15 – Girl Scout Week

March 9-15 – National Sleep Awareness Week

March 18-24 – National Agriculture Week

March 23-29 – National Cleaning Week

Days

March 1 – Zero Discrimination Day

March 3 – World Wildlife Day

March 3 – National Anthem Day

March 4 – International HPV Awareness Day

March 6 – Global Unplugging Day

March 7 – Employee Appreciation Day

March 8 – International Women’s Day

March 8 – Daylight Saving Time

March 13 – Purim

March 13 – World Sleep Day

March 14 – Pi Day

March 15 – The Ides of March

March 15 – 98 th Academy Awards Ceremony

Academy Awards Ceremony March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

March 18 – Global Recycling Day

March 18-19 (expected) – Ramadan ends

March 19-20 (expected) – Eid Al-Fitr

March 20 – Nowruz

March 20 – Spring Equinox

March 22 – World Water Day

March 26 – Epilepsy Awareness Day

March 27 – World Theatre Day

March 27 – MLB Opening Day

March 29 – Palm Sunday

Popular Hashtags for March

#PeanutButterLoversDay

#EmployeeAppreciationDay

#ReadAcrossAmerica

#DrSeuss

#WorldWildlifeDay

#NationalGrammarDay

#BeBoldForChange

#DaylightSavings

#PiDay

#StPatricksDay

#FirstDayofSpring

#WorldWaterDay

#NationalPuppyDay

#PurpleDay

#NationalDoctorsDay

#EarthHour

April

April is probably best known for April Fools’ Day, and a chance to get creative with parody and spoof content for your calendar that can make your customers smile.

Earth Month also means you can make more eco-friendly posts about your organization’s commitment to reducing its impact on the planet.

You also might want to get your cape out of storage on April 28 for National Superhero Day.

Monthly Observances

Earth Month

National Autism Awareness Month

Parkinson’s Awareness Month

Celebrate Diversity Month

Stress Awareness Month

Weekly Observances

April 20-26 – National Volunteer Week

April 20-26 – Administrative Professionals Week

April 21-25 – Every Kid Healthy Week

April 21-27 – Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week

Days

April 1 – April Fool’s Day

April 1 – Passover starts

April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day

April 2 – International Children’s Book Day

April 2 – National Walking Day

April 2 – Maundy Thursday

April 3 – Good Friday

April 4 – Holy Saturday

April 5 – Easter Sunday

April 6 – Easter Monday

April 7 – National Beer Day

April 7 – World Health Day

April 9-12 – Masters Tournament PGA

April 9 – Passover ends

April 11 – National Pet Day

April 11-13/18-20 – Coachella Music Festival

April 13 – Thomas Jefferson’s Birthday

April 13-14 – Yom HaShoah (Begins evening, ends April 14)

April 13-15 – Songkran

April 15 – American Sign Language Day

April 15 – Tax Day

April 16 – Emancipation Day

April 20 – Patriots’ Day

April 21 – World Creativity and Innovation Day

April 22 – Yom Ha’atzmaut (sundown April 21 to nightfall April 22)

April 22 – Earth Day

April 25 – Arbor Day

April 27 – World Design Day

April 28 – National Superhero Day

April 30 – National Honesty Day

Popular Hashtags For April:

#AprilFools

#WAAD

#FindARainbowDay

#NationalWalkingDay

#LetsTalk

#EqualPayDay

#TaxDay

#NH5D

#NationalLookAlikeDay

#AdministrativeProfessionalsDay

#DenimDay

#EndMalariaForGood

#COUNTONME

#ArborDay

#NationalHonestyDay

#AdoptAShelterPetDay

May

May brings a lot of variety with it as there are plenty of good causes to raise awareness for, plus major sporting events and unique celebrations you can join in with.

Cinco de Mayo, the Kentucky Derby, and Memorial Day are just a few examples of events that will have lots of people paying attention and can make for great marketing themes.

Monthly Observances

ALS Awareness

Asthma Awareness Month

Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Jewish American Heritage Month

National Celiac Disease Awareness Month

National Clean Air Month

Better Sleep Month

Lupus Awareness Month

Weekly Observances

May 4-10 – National Pet Week

May 4-10 – National Travel & Tourism Week

May 4-10 – Drinking Water Week

May 6-12 – National Nurses Week

May 11-17 – Food Allergy Awareness Week

Days

May 1 – May Day

May 1 – Law Day

May 1 – Lei Day

May 1 – World Password Day

May 2 – Kentucky Derby

May 4 – Star Wars Day

May 4 – International Firefighters Day

May 5 – Cinco De Mayo

May 6 – National Nurses Day

May 8 – World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

May 10 – World Lupus Day

May 10 – World Fair Trade Day

May 10 – Mother’s Day

May 15-18 – PGA Championship

May 15 – International Day of Families

May 15 – Malcolm X Day

May 17 – Internet Day

May 18 – National HIV Vaccine Awareness Day

May 18 – Victoria Day (Canada)

May 20 – World Bee Day

May 21 – World Meditation Day

May 24-June 7 – French Open

May 25 – Geek Pride Day

May 25 – Memorial Day

May 28 – World Hunger Day

Popular Hashtags For May:

#RedNoseDay

#MayDay

#WorldPasswordDay

#StarWarsDay & #Maythe4thBeWithYou

#InternationalFirefightersDay

#CincoDeMayo

#MothersDay

#BTWD

#MemorialDay & #MDW

June

Once June has arrived, it’s finally starting to feel like summer. Everyone wants to make the most of the sunshine, and the positive energies are flowing.

Given that June also marks Great Outdoors Month, this is a great opportunity to make your brand a must-have companion for planning a beachside vacation or hosting a cookout.

You can also show your support for LGBTQ+ Pride, Flag Day, and Father’s Day, along with all the other events listed here.

Monthly Observances

LGBTQ Pride Month

Caribbean-American Heritage Month

Great Outdoors Month

Men’s Health Month

National Safety Month

National Zoo and Aquarium Month

Weekly Observances

June 1-7 – National Garden Week

June 1-7 – National Headache Awareness Week

June 9-15 – National Men’s Health Week

June 15-21 – National Roller Coaster Week

Days

June 1 – Global Parents Day

June 5 – Hot Air Balloon Day

June 5 – World Environment Day

June 6 – D-Day

June 6 – Belmont Stakes

June 8 – World Oceans Day

June 8 – National Best Friends Day

June 8 – Tony Awards TBD/expected timeframe

June 9 – Donald Duck Day

June 11 – Kamehameha Day

June 11-14 – Bonnaroo Music Festival

June 14 – National Flag Day

June 15 – Trinity Sunday

June 18-21 – U.S. Open PGA

June 19 – Juneteenth

June 19 – Chinese Dragon Boat Festival

June 21 – Father’s Day

June 21 – Summer Solstice

June 23 – International Widows Day

June 25-26 – Ashura

June 29-July 12 – Wimbledon

June 30 – International Asteroid Day

Popular Hashtags For June:

#NationalDonutDay

#FathersDay

#NationalSelfieDay

#TakeYourDogToWorkDay

#HandshakeDay

#SMDay

July

July presents lots of opportunities for savvy marketers, from the 4th of July to the International Day of Friendship.

As we enter the summer slowdown period, there’s a lot to celebrate that can help feed your social media content to keep customers engaged.

So celebrate your independence, indulge in a little ice cream, and bring people together with one of the many events in July.

Monthly Observances

Family Golf Month

Ice Cream Month

National Parks and Recreation Month

National Picnic Month

National Independent Retailer Month

National Blueberry Month

Weekly Observances

July 6–12 – Nude Recreation Week

July 14-20 – Capture the Sunset Week

Days

July 1 – International Joke Day

July 2 – World UFO Day

July 4 – Independence Day (Observed Friday, July 3)

July 4-26 – Tour de France

July 6 – International Kissing Day

July 7 – World Chocolate Day

July 8 – National Video Games Day

July 11 – World Population Day

July 12 – Pecan Pie Day

July 14 – MLB All-Star Game

July 16 – Moon Landing Anniversary

July 17 – World Emoji Day

July 18 – Nelson Mandela International Day

July 20 – International Chess Day

July 20 – National Moon Day

July 21 – National Junk Food Day

July 24 – Amelia Earhart Day

July 26 – Aunt and Uncle Day

July 27 – Parents’ Day

July 28 – World Hepatitis Day

July 30 – International Day of Friendship

July 31 – World Ranger Day

Popular Hashtags For July:

#NationalPostalWorkerDay

#WorldUFODay

#WorldEmojiDay

#DayOfFriendship

August

We’ve hit the hottest days by August as back-to-school looms, and we welcome the return of football.

While many are topping up their tans and making the most of the final Summer days, August still provides lots of opportunities to align your content with wider events.

Make sure you’re using your marketing calendar to the fullest extent to post any sunny seasonal content promptly before fall arrives.

Monthly Observances

Back to School Month

National Breastfeeding Month

Family Fun Month

National Peach Month

Weekly Observances

August 1-7 – International Clown Week

August 3-9 – National Farmers’ Market Week

August 10-16 – National Smile Week

August 25-31 – Be Kind to Humankind Week

Days

August 1 – National Girlfriends Day

August 2 – NFL Hall of Fame Game & Pre-season

August 2 – National Friendship Day

August 7 – Purple Heart Day

August 7 – International Beer Day

August 8 – International Cat Day

August 9 – Book Lover’s Day

August 11 – National Son and Daughter Day

August 11 – Victory Day

August 13 – Left Hander’s Day

August 15 – Assumption of Mary

August 15 – National Honey Bee Day

August 19 – World Humanitarian Day

August 20 – National Radio Day

August 21 – Senior Citizens Day

August 26 – Women’s Equality Day

August 28 – Raksha Bandhan

August 30 – Frankenstein Day

August 30 – National Beach Day

Popular Hashtags For August:

#InternationalCatDay

#NationalBookLoversDay

#WorldElephantDay

#LefthandersDay

#WorldPhotoDay

#WorldHumanitarianDay

#NationalLemonadeDay

#NationalDogDay

#WomensEqualityDay

September

As fall begins, some of the bigger events happening in September are Hispanic Heritage Month, Grandparents Day, and, of course, Labor Day.

There are also plenty of other events to inspire you, from Oktoberfest to National Yoga Month. Plus, a National Coffee Day for those who struggle to start their day without a caffeine fix.

Monthly Observances

Wilderness Month

National Food Safety Education Month

National Yoga Month

Whole Grains Month

Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 – October 15)

Weekly Observances

September 7-13 – National Suicide Prevention Week

September 13-19 – National Indoor Plant Week

September 15-21 – Pollution Prevention Week

September 21-27 – National Dog Week

Days

September 2 – VJ Day

September 4 – National Wildlife Day

September 5 – International Day of Charity

September 6 – National Fight Procrastination Day

September 7 – Labor Day

September 8 – Pardon Day

September 11 – 9/11

September 11 – Patriot Day

September 12 – Video Games Day

September 13 – Uncle Sam Day

September 13 – National Grandparents Day

September 15 – Greenpeace Day

September 17 – Constitution Day

September 19 – Oktoberfest begins

September 20 – Yom Kippur

September 21 – International Day of Peace

September 22 – World Car-Free Day

September 23 – September Equinox

September 24 – World Bollywood Day

September 25 – Native American Day

September 27 – World Tourism Day

September 29 – National Coffee Day (US)

September 29 – Confucius Day

September 29 – World Heart Day

Popular Hashtags For September:

#LaborDay

#NationalWildlifeDay

#CharityDay

#ReadABookDay

#911Day

#NationalVideoGamesDay

#TalkLikeAPirateDay

#PeaceDay

#CarFreeDay

#WorldRabiesDay

#GoodNeighborDay

#InternationalPodcastDay

October

It’s that time of year when pumpkin spice lattes roll around again.

While October is known as the spooky season to many, there’s much more to this month than just Halloween. There’s Teacher’s Day, World Mental Health Day, and Spirit Day, to name a few, around which your organization can look to create content.

Monthly Observances

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bully Prevention Month

Halloween Safety Month

Financial Planning Month

National Pizza Month

Weekly Observances

October 5-11 – Fire Prevention Week

October 13-19 – Earth Science Week

October 19-25 – National Business Women’s Week

Days

October 1 – International Coffee Day

October 1 – World Vegetarian Day

October 3 – National Techies Day

October 5 – World Teachers’ Day

October 5 – Oktoberfest ends

October 5 – Child Health Day

October 10 – World Mental Health Day

October 11 – National Coming Out Day

October 12 – Indigenous Peoples’ Day

October 12 – Columbus Day

October 12 – Thanksgiving Day (Canada)

October 16 – World Food Day

October 16 – Spirit Day (Anti-bullying)

October 17 – Sweetest Day

October 24 – United Nations Day

October 24 – Make a Difference Day

October 30 – Mischief Night

October 31 – Halloween

Popular Hashtags For October:

#InternationalCoffeeDay

#TechiesDay

#NationalTacoDay

#WorldSmileDay

#WorldTeachersDay

#WorldHabitatDay

#WorldMentalHealthDay

#BossesDay

#UNDay

#ChecklistDay

#Halloween

November

During the month in which we all give thanks, there is also a wide range of causes you can help out with or raise awareness for, like Movember and America Recycles Day.

You should also mark your marketing calendar for arguably the biggest sales events of the year – Black Friday and Cyber Monday – which are sure to be on everyone’s radar.

Monthly Observances

Native American Heritage Month

Movember

World Vegan Month

Novel Writing Month

National Gratitude Month

Weekly Observances

November 17-21 – American Education Week

November 20-26 – Game and Puzzle Week

Days

November 1 – Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos

November 1 – All Saints’ Day

November 1 – World Vegan Day

November 1 – Daylight Saving Time ends

November 3 – Melbourne Cup Day

November 8 – STEM Day

November 8 – Diwali

November 9 – World Freedom Day

November 10 – Marine Corps Birthday

November 11 – Veterans Day

November 13 – World Kindness Day

November 14 – World Diabetes Day

November 17 – National Entrepreneurs Day

November 24 – Evolution Day

November 26 – Thanksgiving Day

November 27 – Black Friday

November 28 – Native American Heritage Day

November 30 – Cyber Monday

Popular Hashtags For November:

#WorldVeganDay

#NationalSandwichDay

#DaylightSavings

#CappuccinoDay

#STEMDay

#VeteransDay

#WKD

#WDD

#BeRecycled

#EntrepreneursDay

#Thanksgiving

#ShopSmall

December

December is here, and the end of the year is in sight.

Although 2027 is right around the corner, and you might want to start planning your content calendar for next year, don’t neglect your content in the run-up to the holidays.

Send your year off in style with marketing campaigns dedicated to events like Nobel Prize Day, Rosa Parks Day, Green Monday, and more.

You can even do a content wrap-up of your best moments from the year – and make sure to get your 2027 marketing calendar sorted early before the post-Christmas wind-down.

Monthly Observances

Human Rights Month

Operation Santa Paws

Safe Toys and Gifts Month

World Food Service Safety Month

Weekly Observances

December 4-12 – Hanukkah (Chanukah)

December 26-January 1 – Kwanzaa

Days

December 1 – World AIDS Day

December 1 – Rosa Parks Day

December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 6 – St. Nicholas Day

December 7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

December 7 – National Letter Writing Day

December 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 10 – Nobel Prize Day

December 10 – Human Rights Day

December 11 – UNICEF Anniversary

December 12 – Hanukkah (end of)

December 15 – Bill of Rights Day

December 18 – National Twin Day

December 21 – Winter Solstice

December 22 – Forefathers Day

December 23 – Festivus

December 24 – Christmas Eve

December 25 – Christmas Day

December 26 – Kwanzaa

December 26 – Boxing Day

December 31 – New Year’s Eve

Popular Hashtags For December:

#IDPWD

#NationalCookieDay

#NobelPrize

#WinterSolstice

#NYE

The Complete Marketing Calendar And Template To Plan 2026

Download the SEJ marketing calendar and template for 2026 right here.

A content plan mapped out months in advance gives you a reliable foundation to work from all year, without trying to think of ideas at the last minute.

Track what performs well throughout the year and use those insights to inform your 2026 marketing calendar, so you can invest more heavily in the content themes that consistently deliver results.

More Resources:

How To Create Your Instagram Content Plan (With Free Template)

Social Media Planner: How To Plan Your Content (With Template)

Free Content Plan Template To Adapt To Your Needs This 2025

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal