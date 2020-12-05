You Need This 2021 Marketing Calendar [Free Templates]

With 2020 almost behind us, it’s time to set your sights on next year’s marketing campaigns.
That means a lot of #CatDad photos, “New Year, new you” messaging, and pumpkin spice lattes.
Consider this your ultimate holiday marketing calendar for 2021.
Many of the holidays listed here are classics; some are feel-good holidays, and some are made up by brand themselves.
Trust me, you’ll want to bookmark this.
2021 Free Marketing Calendar Templates
Whether you’re the kind of marketer who starts feeling festive in July or you’re the wait-until-Christmas-break type, there’s no doubt that prepping your 2021 holiday marketing comes with a cornucopia of stressors.
The good news is that I’ve started the planning process for you.
Ahead, I’ve shared my two holiday marketing calendar templates for 2021 including a Google calendar and spreadsheet. That will help you get through the season like a boss.
Yep – these holiday marketing calendar templates may be the best gift you’ve ever received.
2021 Marketing Calendar
Here is the marketing calendar for 2021.
The tab titled “All Holidays + Google Calendar” can be used to upload to Google Calendar.
Your 2021 marketing calendar is going to be above and beyond – all with a seasonal twist. Let’s keep it going with a breakdown of all the holidays, big events, and inspiration campaigns.
Your 2021 Holiday Marketing Calendar
I’ve separated this calendar by month, so you can jump to a certain month with one click below:
January
Right now, there’s a good chance that your target audience is getting bombarded by winter sales and gym workouts on Instagram.
The thing is, January is the time to experience a refresh. Along with this rejuvenation, comes college football games, SAG awards, and Elvis’s birthday.
If you’re not sure where to begin when crafting your January marketing campaigns, ahead are holidays, sporting events, birthdays, and more to celebrate in January.
Monthly Observances
Weight Loss Awareness Month
National Blood Donor Month
National Thank You Month
National Hobby Month
National Tea Month
Girl Scout Cookie Season Begins
Weekly Observances
January 1-7 – Diet Resolution Week
January 17-23 – Hunt For Happiness Week
January 17-23 – Sugar Awareness Week
January 24-30 – National School Choice Week
January 24-31 – Meat Week
January 24-30 – Clean Out Your Inbox Week
Days
January 1 – New Year’s Day
January 1 – National Hangover Day
January 1 – Outback Bowl
January 1 – Rose Bowl
January 1 – NHL Winter Classic
January 6-10 – PGA Tournament of Champions
January 2 – Science Fiction Day
January 3 – Festival of Sleep Day
January 4 – Trivia Day
January 10 – National Bird Day
January 6 – National Bean Day
January 6 – Cuddle Up Day
January 8 – Elvis’s Birthday
January 9 – National Take the Stairs Day
January 10 – National Bittersweet Chocolate Day
January 10 – Houseplant Appreciation Day
January 11 – National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
January 11 – College Football Playoff National Championship
January 11 – National Clean Off Your Desk Day
January 13 – National Sticker Day
January 14 – Dress Up Your Pet Day
January 15 – National Hat Day
January 17 – Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day
January 18 – Winnie the Pooh Day (Author A.A. Milne’s birthday)
January 18 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
January 19 – National Popcorn Day
January 20 – Penguin Awareness Day
January 20 – National Cheese Lover’s Day
January 21 – Get To Know Your Customer’s Day
January 21 – National Hugging Day
January 23 – National Pie Day
January 24 – Compliment Day
January 24 – National Peanut Butter Day
January 25 – Opposite Day
January 25 – Community Manager Appreciation Day #CMAD
January 26 – Spouse’s Day
January 27 – Chocolate Cake Day
January 28 – Sundance Film Festival begins
January 28 – Fun at Work Day
January 28 – Data Privacy Day
January 28-31 – Winter X Games
January 29 – National Puzzle Day
January 30 – National Hockey League All-Star Game
January 31 – Backward Day
January 31 – Grammy’s
Popular hashtags for January:
- #NewYearsDay
- #ScienceFictionDay
- #NationalTriviaDay
- #NationalBirdDay
- #HumanTraffickingDay
- #NationalStickerDay
- #CleanOffYourDeskDay
- #NationalHatDay
- #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay
- #CheeseLoversDay
- #MLKDay
- #NationalHuggingDay
- #PieDay
- #NationalComplimentDay
- #OppositeDay
- #CMAD
- #PrivacyAware
Examples of January holiday marketing campaigns for brands:
How would you explain the repeal of Net Neutrality? We did it with the Whopper. Watch the video below: pic.twitter.com/9EWjtbenv8
— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 24, 2018
.@Spotify I’m loving your New Years campaign! Proof that data collection drives headlines and is attention grabbing. #kudos pic.twitter.com/AKcWjLpIff
— Anderhays (@anderhays) December 7, 2017
Refugees travel about 2 billion km every year to find safety.
Show them they’re not alone & #StepWithRefugees https://t.co/VAgv1ZcCIA pic.twitter.com/TOTZEfdmRH
— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) January 27, 2019
Toothless already won New Years. #HowToTrainYourDragon pic.twitter.com/XeBXwGWNUM
— DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) December 26, 2018
February
February is extra special this year. It’s not all about Valentine’s Day, Fashion Week, or Super Bowl Sunday (okay, maybe it is).
This year, February packs a punch with an extra day because it’s a leap year. February 29 happens every four years to keep us aligned with orbit around the sun.
So, what’s a marketer to do in February to target the right audience?
First, wish for spring to begin. And, second, keep scrolling for all the inspiration you need to make February a high-performing month for your business.
Monthly Observances
Black History Month
American Heart Month
National Heart Month
National Weddings Month
National Cherry Month
Weekly Observances
February 7-13 – Eating Disorder Awareness Week
TBD – New York Fashion Week
February 8-14 – Freelance Writers Appreciation Week
February 14-20 – International Flirting Week
February 8-14 – Condom Week
February 17-23 – Random Acts of Kindness Week
February 19-23 – London Fashion Week
February 19-24 – Milan Fashion Week
Days
February 1 – National Freedom Day
February 2 – Groundhog Day
February 4 – World Cancer Day
February 5 – Bubble Gum Day
February 5 – World Nutella Day
February 5 – National Weatherperson’s Day
February 5 – Give Kids a Smile Day
February 5 – Wear Red Day
February 6 – National Chopsticks Day
February 7 – Super Bowl Sunday
February 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day #SendACardToAFriendDay
February 8-14 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 8 – Boy Scout’s Day
February 9 – National Pizza Day
February 10 – Umbrella Day
February 11 – Make a Friend Day
February 12 – Chinese New Year
February 12 – Lincoln’s Birthday
February 14 – Valentine’s Day
February 15 – Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday
February 15 – Singles Awareness Day
February 15 – Presidents Day
February 16 – Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday
February 17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day
February 17 – Ash Wednesday
February 18 – Drink Wine Day
February 20 – Love Your Pet Day
February 22 – Washington’s Birthday
February 22 – Margarita Day
February 22 – Walk Your Dog Day
February 24 – National Tortilla Chip Day
February 26 – National Pistachio Day
February 28 – Floral Design Day
February 28 – Golden Globes
Popular hashtags for February:
- #GroundhogDay
- #WorldCancerDay
- #NationalWeatherpersonsDay
- #SendACardToAFriendDay
- #BoyScoutsDay
- #NationalPizzaDay
- #ValentinesDay
- #RandomActsOfKindnessDay
- #PresidentsDay
- #LoveYourPetDay
Examples of February holiday marketing campaigns for brands:
Thank you, THANK YOU #SBLII @nfl @pepsi! Congrats @Eagles🏆! We out!! @thetnkids #PepsiHalftime 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xjcjqAyBAc
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 6, 2018
March
Just when you are finally out of your holiday winter slump, Daylight Saving Time catches us all longing for a nap.
Although there’s no amount of coffee that can help you prepare for the upcoming month, I did share a few marketing campaign ideas below to get you started.
From the World Wildlife Day to International Women’s Day, March has a lot to offer.
Monthly Observances
Women’s History Month
Nutrition Month
Peanut Month
Music in Our Schools Month
Craft Month
Irish Heritage Month
American Red Cross Month
March for Meals
The Great American Cleanup
Weekly Observances
March 1-9 – Paris Women’s Fashion Week
March 7-13 – National Sleep Awareness Week
March 8 -14– Girl Scout Week
March 12-17 – Campfire Birthday Week
March 28 – Apr 3 National Cleaning Week
Days
March 1 – Peanut Butter Lover’s Day
March 2 – National Read Across America Day (Dr. Seuss Day)
March 4-7 – Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA
March 3 – World Wildlife Day
March 4 – Grammar Day
March 5 – Day of Unplugging
March 5 –Girl Scout Cookie Booth Sales Begin
March 5 – Employee Appreciation Day
March 6 – Dentist’s Day
March 6 – Oreo Day
March 6 – Shaq’s Birthday
March 7 – Cereal Day
March 8 – International Women’s Day
March 11-14 – The Players Championship PGA
March 11 – Popcorn Lover’s Day
March 12 – World Sleep Day
March 12– Girl Scout Birthday
March 13 – Jewel Day
March 14 – Daylight Savings
March 14 – SAG Awards
March 14 – Pi Day
March 15 – Napping Day
March 15 – The Ides of March
March 15 – Oscar Nominations Announcement
March 16-20 – SXSW Online
March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day
March 18 –Awkward Moments Day
March 20 – First Day of Spring
March 21 – World Down Syndrome Day
March 21 – International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
March 22 – World Water Day
March 23 – Ag Day (Agriculture Day)
March 23 – Puppy Day
March 23 – American Diabetes Association Alert Day
March 26 – Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness
March 27 – Earth Hour Day
March 28 – Palm Sunday
March 29 – Mom & Pop Business Owners Day
March 30 – National Doctor’s Day
March 31 – Equal Pay Day
March 31 – Crayon Day
March 31 – Transgender Day of Visibility
Popular hashtags for March:
- #PeanutButterLoversDay
- #EmployeeAppreciationDay
- #ReadAcrossAmerica
- #DrSeuss
- #WorldWildlifeDay
- #NationalGrammarDay
- #BeBoldForChange
- #DaylightSavings
- #PiDay
- #StPatricksDay
- #FirstDayofSpring
- #RacialDiscriminationDay
- #WorldWaterDay
- #NationalPuppyDay
- #PurpleDay
- #AmericanDiabetesAssociationAlertDay
- #NationalDoctorsDay
- #EarthHour
- #TDOV
Examples of March holiday marketing campaigns for brands:
We're celebrating #StPatricksDay the Jameson way at the office! Join the fun on Snapchat with @JamesonCanada filters, available across 🇨🇦🥃 pic.twitter.com/CWn905NH3z
— Corby Spirit & Wine (@CorbySW) March 17, 2017
April
“April showers bring May flowers,” makes April sound like…well…a real bummer.
April deserves silent golf clap because April is bringing us National Denim Day, World Autism Day, the Master’s PGA tournament, and so much more.
And, to top it all off, springtime drops (hello, spring cleaning and pretty Peeps).
Monthly Observances
Earth Month
National Volunteer Month
National Autism Awareness Month
Keep America Beautiful Month
National Garden Month
Stress Awareness Month
National Poetry Month
Weekly Observances
April 18-24 – National Volunteer Week
April 18-24 – Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week
April 18-24 – Administrative Professionals Week
April 26-30 – Every Kid Healthy Week
April 18-24 – National Princess Week
Days
April 1 – April Fool’s Day
April 1 – Baseball Opening Day
April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day
April 2 – National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
April 2 – National Walking Day
April 02 – Good Friday
April 3 – Don’t Go To Work Unless it’s Fun Day
April 3 – Find a Rainbow Day
April 04 – Easter Sunday
April 6 – School Librarian Day
April 6 – National Beer Day
April 7 – World Health Day
April 8-11 – Masters Tournament PGA
April 9 – Winston Churchill Da
TBD (Typically April 10) – Free Cone Day (Ben & Jerry’s)
April 10 – Golfer’s Day
April 9-11 – Coachella Music Festival
April 11 – National Pet Day
April 12 – National Grilled Cheese Day
April 15 – National Titanic Remembrance Day
April 15 – Tax Day
April 15 – National High-Five Day
April 19 – Boston Marathon
April 20 – Lookalike Day
April 21 – Administrative Professionals Day
April 22 – Earth Day
April 22 – Take Your Daughter and/or Son to Work Day
April 25 – Oscars Ceremony
April 28 – Denim Day
April 28 – National Superhero Day
April 30 – Arbor Day
April 30 – National Honesty Day
April 30 – National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
Popular hashtags for April:
- #AprilFools
- #WAAD
- #FindARainbowDay
- #NationalWalkingDay
- #LetsTalk
- #EqualPayDay
- #TaxDay
- #NH5D
- #NationalLookAlikeDay
- #AdministrativeProfessionalsDay
- #DenimDay
- #EndMalariaForGood
- #COUNTONME
- #ArborDay
- #NationalHonestyDay
- #AdoptAShelterPetDay
Examples of April holiday marketing campaigns for brands:
This #EarthDay, we're hosting cleanup events across the globe with @MissionBlue! If at least 1,500 #PokemonGO Trainers attend these events, Trainers will see special in game surprises! Find your closest cleanup event here: https://t.co/b9FJdxCW6O pic.twitter.com/8tFhW7HMC0
— Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) April 4, 2018
May
May is here which means the nights are only getting hotter and longer.
That also means that it’s time for #MayThe4thBeWithYou hashtags, tequila, big hats, and BBQ.
May doesn’t just celebrate the start of summer with a day OOO, it also kicks off our summer marketing campaigns.
Monthly Observances
ALS Awareness
Asthma Awareness
National Celiac Disease Awareness Month
Clean Air Month
Global Employee Health and Fitness Month
National Barbecue Month
National Bike Month
National Hamburger Month
National Salad Month
National Photograph Month
Gifts from the Garden Month
Lupus Awareness Month
Military Family Appreciation Month
Weekly Observances
April 25 – May 1 – Food Allergy Awareness Week
May 1-7 – National Pet Week
May 2-8 – National Tourism Week
May 2-8 – Drinking Water Week
May 2-8 – Teacher Appreciation Week
May 10-16 – Nurse’s Week
Days
TBD (Typically May 1) – Red Nose Day
May 1 – May Day
May 1 – Mother Goose Day
May 1 – Kentucky Derby
May 4 – Thank A Teacher Day
May 4 – Star Wars Day
May 4 – International Firefighters Day
May 4 – National Teacher’s Day
May 5 – Cinco De Mayo
May 6 – National Nurses Day
May 7 – World Password Day
May 7 – Military Spouse Appreciation Day
May 8 – World Fair Trade Day
May 8 – World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
May 09 – Mother’s Day
May 11 – Eat What You Want Day
May 12 – National Receptionists Day
May 15 – Armed Forces Day
May 15 – National Chocolate Chip Day
May 16 – Love a Tree Day
May 17-23 – PGA Championship
May 21 – National Bike to Work Day
May 21 – NASCAR Day
May 20 – Be a Millionaire Day
May 23-Jun 6 – French Open
May 24 – Victoria Day (Canada)
May 25 – Geek Pride Day
May 25 – National Wine Day
May 26 – Sally Ride Day
May 28-31 – Indianapolis 500
May 31 – Memorial Day
May 31 – World No-Tobacco Day
Popular hashtags for May:
- #RedNoseDay
- #MayDay
- #WorldPasswordDay
- #StarWarsDay & #Maythe4thBeWithYou
- #InternationalFirefightersDay
- #CincoDeMayo
- #MothersDay
- #BTWD
- #MemorialDay & #MDW
- #NoTobacco
Examples of May holiday marketing for brands:
Today only: turn yourself into a taco using our @Snapchat lens. Because Cinco de Mayo. pic.twitter.com/P4KwLdFNFZ
— Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 5, 2016
June
Brace yourself, we’re halfway through the year. That means heat waves, #RadDadsSquad pics, rainbow flags in shop windows, and summer getaways.
So while you’re dusting off the BBQ or hitting the links, now is the time to create shareable marketing campaigns like the ALS ice bucket challenge or the IHOP’s IHOb campaign.
Because if you don’t share it on social, did it really happen?
Monthly Observances
Men’s Health Month
National Safety Month
Acne Awareness Month
LGBTQ Pride Month
National Adopt a Cat Month
Aquarium Month
Candy Month
Weekly Observances
June 6-12 – Pet Appreciation Week
June 14-20 – Men’s Health Week
Days
June 2 – National Rocky Road Day
June 4 – National Donut Day
June 4 – Hug Your Cat Day
June 4 – National Cheese Day
June 5 – World Environment Day
June 7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
June 8 – World Oceans Day
June 8 – National Best Friends Day
June 9 – Donald Duck Day
June 10 – Iced Tea Day
June 17-20 – Bonnaroo Music Festival
June 13 – National Weed Your Garden Day
June 14 – Flag Day
June 14-20 –U.S. Open PGA
June 18 – National Splurge Day
June 19 – World Juggler’s Day
June 20 – Father’s Day
June 20 – First Day of Summer / Summer Solstice
June 21 – National Selfie Day
June 22 – National Kissing Day
June 23-July 11 – Wimbledon
June 24 – National Handshake Day
June 25 – National Take a Dog to Work Day
June 29 – Camera Day
June 30 – Social Media Day
Popular hashtags for June:
Examples of June holiday marketing for brands:
If we can clean up 65,000 fun-loving festival goers at #Bonnaroo, we can take care of your mess too with our long-lasting, durable washers. #LifesGood #GetDirty
Posted by LG Electronics USA on Thursday, June 21, 2018
The largest delivery in @Amazon history. pic.twitter.com/xOhuJ7dLFy
— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 2, 2018
July
July is more than just another summer month. It’s also a chance to celebrate America’s independence, order too much stuff on Prime Day, share your favorite emojis, and watch golf.
When it comes to marketing in July, there are tons of opportunities to engage with your customers – from pet safety tips during the 4th of July to free shipping.
Monthly Observances
Ice Cream Month
National Grilling Month
National Picnic Month
National Independent Retailer Month
National Blueberry Month
Weekly Observances
July 18-24 – Capture the Sunset Week
July 18-24 – Independent Retailers Week
Days
July 1 – National Postal Worker Day
July 1 – International Joke Day
July 2 – World UFO Day
July 2 – 25 – Tour de France
July 4 – Independence Day
July 4 – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
July 5 – National Bikini Day
July 7 – World Chocolate Day
July 8 – Video Games Day
July 11 – National 7-Eleven Day
July 12 – Pecan Pie Day
July 13 – Rock Worldwide Day
July 13 – French Fry Day
July 16 – World Snake Day
July 16-19 – Summer X Games
July 17 – World Emoji Day
July 18 – National Ice Cream Day
July 20 – Hot Dog Day
July 18 – Amazon Prime Day
July 19 – National Daiquiri Day
July 20 – National Moon Day
July 21 – #NoMakeUp Day
July 24 – Amelia Earhart Day
July 25 – Parents’ Day
July 26 – Aunt and Uncle Day
July 28 – World Hepatitis Day
July 29-31 – World Lumberjack Championships
July 30 – Father-in-Law Day
July 30 – International Day of Friendship
Popular hashtags for July:
Examples of July holiday marketing for brands:
There are those who keep us cool by keeping theirs. Professionals in the art of refreshment – A/C techs, fridge specialists and pool professionals. We prefer to call them The Refreshionals. And they proudly present the only drink that's certified refreshing – the #JimBeamHighball pic.twitter.com/EYcueRZw9J
— Jim Beam (@JimBeam) July 15, 2019
Google are also giving their emojis a refresh. Blobs are out, and this is in 🔥https://t.co/NiE13afwDC
— World Emoji Day 📅 (@WorldEmojiDay) July 17, 2019
August
Let’s be honest: The reality is that August signals that summer will be over before we know it. It’s back-to-school season and every girl has a PSL on their Instagram feed.
So, whether your audience is heading off to experience dorm life for the first time, kicking back with a cold one for NFL preseason, or just Netflix and chill with your dog, August has something for every brand.
Monthly Observances
Back to School Month
National Golf Month
National Breastfeeding Month
Family Fun Month
Peach Month
Weekly Observances
August 1-7 – National Farmers’ Market Week
August 8-14 – National Motorcycle Week (Always 2nd full week of August)
August 8-14 – Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week (Always 2nd full week of August)
Days
August 1 – National Girlfriends Day
August 1 – Friendship Day
August 2 – National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
August 2-8 – World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 6 – International Beer Day
August 5 – NFL Preseason begins
August 8 – International Cat Day
August 9 – Book Lover’s Day
August 10 – National S’mores Day
August 12 – Middle Child’s Day
August 13 – Left-hander’s Day
August 16 – National Tell a Joke Day
August 18 – Bad Poetry Day
August 19 – World Photo Day
August 19 – World Humanitarian Day
August 20 – National Lemonade Day
August 21 – Senior Citizens Day
August 26 – National Dog Day
August 26 – Women’s Equality Day
August 30 – Frankenstein Day
August 31 – National Trail Mix Day
Popular hashtags for August:
- #InternationalCatDay
- #NationalBookLoversDay
- #WorldElephantDay
- #LefthandersDay
- #WorldPhotoDay
- #WorldHumanitarianDay
- #NationalLemonadeDay
- #NationalDogDay
- #WomensEqualityDay
Examples of August holiday marketing for brands:
Enter our #DormBattlestation Giveaway for a chance to win the ultimate college setup, including gear from MSI Gaming,…
Posted by Newegg on Friday, July 20, 2018
Target Run with the Stauffer Family
Back-to-school season is here! Follow Papa Buz, Mila and Emma from Kcstauffer on their #TargetRun. ✏️ 🗒️ Start your list here: http://tgt.biz/742yu
Posted by Target on Monday, July 23, 2018
September
Break out those bathing suits and sunglasses one last time as September brings the first signs of fall.
I’m the kind of marketer who overplans. So, to help keep things on track, I have to narrow in on what the brands I work with really need.
With this list of popular holidays in September, you can decide if you want to skip Talk Like A Pirate Day (but, I mean, why would you?), or maybe you’re ready to cheers to the start of Oktoberfest.
Everything about September should be easy and breezy – your marketing budget included.
Monthly Observances
Wilderness Month
National Preparedness Month
National Food Safety Education Month
Fruit and Veggies—More Matters Month
National Yoga Awareness Month
Whole Grains Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Little League Month
Better Breakfast Month
Weekly Observances
September 5-11 – National Suicide Prevention Week
September 20-26 – Pollution Prevention Week
September 19-25 – National Indoor Plant Week
September 19-25 – National Dog Week
Days
September 4 – International Bacon Day
September 5 – Cheese Pizza Day
September 5 – International Day of Charity
September 6 – Labor Day
September 6 – Read a Book Day
September 6-8 – Rosh Hashanah
September 11 – 9/11
September 11 – Patriot’s Day
September 12 – National Video Games Day
September 12– Grandparents Day
September 13 – Uncle Sam Day
September 15 – Greenpeace Day
September 15-16 – Yom Kippur
September 17 – Constitution Day
September 17 – Citizenship Day
September 18 – Oktoberfest Begins
September 18 – Boys’ and Girls’ Club Day for Kids
September 19 – Wife Appreciation Day
September 19 – International Talk Like a Pirate
September 21 – International Day of Peace
September 22 – Car-free Day
September 23 – First Day of Fall
September 23 – Checkers Day
September 24 – Native American Day
September 27 – World Tourism Day
September 28– National Voter Registration Day
September 28 – World Rabies Day
September 28 – National Good Neighbor Day
September 29 – World Heart Day
September 30 – International Podcast Day
Popular hashtags for September:
- #LaborDay
- #NationalWildlifeDay
- #CharityDay
- #ReadABookDay
- #911Day
- #NationalVideoGamesDay
- #TalkLikeAPirateDay
- #PeaceDay
- #CarFreeDay
- #WorldRabiesDay
- #GoodNeighborDay
- #InternationalPodcastDay
Examples of September holiday marketing for brands:
Celebrate 5778 with apples, honey and an emoji! Tweet using #RoshHashanah or #ShanahTovah to unlock a sweet emoji. pic.twitter.com/vLTwmN0trc
— Twitter Faith (@TwitterFaith) September 19, 2017
October
For some, October is about watching Hocus Pocus on repeat, pumpkin beer, and orange-stuff Oreos.
Then, there are those of us marketers who see October as a chance to promote your brand like the Dunkin Dress Up Contest, or Lush’s Halloween Collection.
If you’re planning to work overtime to deliver a scary good marketing campaign for October 2021, this list of October holidays will help you climb uphill to holiday marketing domination. Unpleasant dreams! 👋👋
Monthly Observances
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
AIDS Awareness Month
Bully Prevention Month
Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
Halloween Safety Month
Financial Planning Month
National Pizza Month
Allergy Appreciation Month
Weekly Observances
October 4-10 – Great Books Week (Always 1st full week)
October 3-9 – National Work From Home Week (Always first full week)
October 17-23 – Mediation Week (Third Week in October)
October 17-23 – National Business Women’s Week (Third Week in October)
October 23-31 – National Red Ribbon Week
Days
October 1 – Coffee Day
October 1 – World Smile Day
October 1 – MLB World Series begins (date TBD)
October 1 – World Vegetarian Day
October 2 – Name Your Car Day
October 2 – Brow Day
October 3 – National Techies Day
October 3 – National Boyfriends Day
October 4 – National Taco Day
October 4 – Oktoberfest Ends
October 4 – National Kale Day
October 5 – World Teacher’s Day
October 8 – World Egg Day
October 9 – Leif Erikson Day
October 10 – World Mental Health Day
October 11 – Columbus Day
October 11 – It’s My Party Day
October 16 – World Food Day
October 16 – Boss’s Day
October 16 – Sweetest Day
October 21 – Spirit Day (anti-bullying)
October 23 – Make a Difference Day
October 24 – United Nations Day
October 30 – Mischief Night
October 30 – Checklist Day
October 31 – Day of the Dead Begins
October 31 – Halloween
Popular hashtags for October:
- #InternationalCoffeeDay
- #TechiesDay
- #NationalTacoDay
- #WorldSmileDay
- #WorldTeachersDay
- #WorldHabitatDay
- #WorldMentalHealthDay
- #BossesDay
- #UNDay
- #ChecklistDay
- #Halloween
Examples of October holiday marketing for brands:
Vanta Fanta? #OddThingsToAskAVampire pic.twitter.com/eOc3205c8d
— Fanta (@fanta) October 4, 2018
You win some, you lose some.
Posted by M&M'S USA on Friday, October 12, 2018
We see ice kühl shots in your future. pic.twitter.com/xSVtjtW13t
— Jägermeister USA (@JagermeisterUSA) October 6, 2018
November
November sparks the fact that the year is almost over. November creeps its way into our marketing campaigns with the official introduction of the holiday season.
And, that means holiday-themed marketing campaigns like HotelTonight’s humorous holiday ads or Oreo’s #colorfilled packaging.
So, in honor of those marketing comrades-in-arms who are planning their 2021 marketing calendar with you, I’ve shared some memorable holidays to make your calendar even more palatable than last year’s old dried-out turkey.
Monthly Observances
November
National Healthy Skin Month
Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month
National Adoption Month
National Gratitude Month
Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month
National Diabetes Awareness Month
Weekly Observances
November 8-14 – World Kindness Week (second week – Monday – Sunday)
November 14-20 – American Education Week
November 28 – December 6 – Chanukah
Days
November 1 – All Saint’s Day
November 1 – World Vegan Day
November 2 – Day of the Dead Ends
November 3 – Sandwich Day
November 4 – King Tut Day
November 7 – Daylight Savings Time ends
November 8 – Cappuccino Day
November 8 – STEM Day
November 10 – Marine Corp Birthday
November 11 – Veterans Day
November 12 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
November 13 – World Kindness Day
November 13 – Sadie Hawkins Day
November 14 – World Diabetes Day
November 15 – America Recycles Day
November 16 – National Entrepreneurs Day (third Tuesday of November)
November 16 – International Tolerance Day
November 17 – Homemade Bread Day
November 25 – Thanksgiving Day
November 26 – Black Friday
November 27 – Small Business Saturday
November 29 – Cyber Monday
November 30 – Giving Tuesday
Popular hashtags for November:
- #WorldVeganDay
- #NationalSandwichDay
- #DaylightSavings
- #CappuccinoDay
- #STEMDay
- #VeteransDay
- #WKD
- #WDD
- #BeRecycled
- #EntrepreneursDay
- #Thanksgiving
- #ShopSmall
Examples of November holiday marketing for brands:
Like 💚 to get a reminder for your #2018Wrapped from @Spotify on December 6th. pic.twitter.com/3hANiMIWrM
— Spotify (@Spotify) November 28, 2018
Moustache Season is now open for business. Let's do this for all the dads, sons, brothers, and mates in our lives.
Sign up today at: https://t.co/fsfL58Ru3R pic.twitter.com/sO6Zo3aIwc
— Movember UK (@MovemberUK) November 1, 2018
In honor of Veterans Day, we’re offering 50% off when you upgrade your membership—for one day only.
Posted by Ancestry on Friday, November 10, 2017
December
For some, December can be one of the merriest times of the year. For us marketers, it can be the busiest time of year.
From Google’s Santa Tracker and Office Depot’s Elf Yourself to Starbucks Give Good campaign and REI’s #OptOutside push, there’s something in it for every marketer and brand.
So, marketers, this list is for you to make the holidays a little merrier.
Monthly Observances
National Human Rights Month
Operation Santa Paws
Bingo Month
Weekly Observances
December 26-January 1 – Kwanzaa
Days
December 1 – Presidents Cup PGA (MOVED TO 2022)
December 1 – World AIDS Day
December 1 – Rosa Parks Day
December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities
December 4 – Cookie Day
December 6 – St. Nicholas Day
December 7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
December 9 – Christmas Card Day
December 10 – Nobel Prize Day
December 12 – Poinsettia Day
December 14 – Roast Chestnuts Day
December 15 – Bill of Rights Day
December 17 – National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day (Third Friday in December)
December 18 – Free Shipping Day
December 18 – Bake Cookies Day
December 20 – Go Caroling Day
December 21 – First Day of Winter / Winter Solstice
December 23 – Festivus
December 24 – Christmas Eve
December 25 – Christmas Day
December 26 – Kwanzaa
December 26 – Boxing Day
December 27 – National Fruitcake Day
December 31 – New Year’s Eve
Popular hashtags for December:
Examples of December holiday marketing for brands:
Image Credits
All screenshots taken by author