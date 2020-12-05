You Need This 2021 Marketing Calendar [Free Templates]

With 2020 almost behind us, it’s time to set your sights on next year’s marketing campaigns.

That means a lot of #CatDad photos, “New Year, new you” messaging, and pumpkin spice lattes.

Consider this your ultimate holiday marketing calendar for 2021.

Many of the holidays listed here are classics; some are feel-good holidays, and some are made up by brand themselves.

Trust me, you’ll want to bookmark this.

Sidebar: Would you like me to add more holidays, topics, or just have feedback? Please fill out 👉 this form. I will review all the feedback and comments before building the 2022 marketing calendar. Thank you!

2021 Free Marketing Calendar Templates

Whether you’re the kind of marketer who starts feeling festive in July or you’re the wait-until-Christmas-break type, there’s no doubt that prepping your 2021 holiday marketing comes with a cornucopia of stressors.

The good news is that I’ve started the planning process for you.

Ahead, I’ve shared my two holiday marketing calendar templates for 2021 including a Google calendar and spreadsheet. That will help you get through the season like a boss.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Yep – these holiday marketing calendar templates may be the best gift you’ve ever received.

2021 Marketing Calendar

Here is the marketing calendar for 2021.

The tab titled “All Holidays + Google Calendar” can be used to upload to Google Calendar.

Your 2021 marketing calendar is going to be above and beyond – all with a seasonal twist. Let’s keep it going with a breakdown of all the holidays, big events, and inspiration campaigns.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Your 2021 Holiday Marketing Calendar

I’ve separated this calendar by month, so you can jump to a certain month with one click below:

January

Right now, there’s a good chance that your target audience is getting bombarded by winter sales and gym workouts on Instagram.

The thing is, January is the time to experience a refresh. Along with this rejuvenation, comes college football games, SAG awards, and Elvis’s birthday.

If you’re not sure where to begin when crafting your January marketing campaigns, ahead are holidays, sporting events, birthdays, and more to celebrate in January.

Monthly Observances

Weight Loss Awareness Month

National Blood Donor Month

National Thank You Month

National Hobby Month

National Tea Month

Girl Scout Cookie Season Begins

Weekly Observances

January 1-7 – Diet Resolution Week

January 17-23 – Hunt For Happiness Week

January 17-23 – Sugar Awareness Week

January 24-30 – National School Choice Week

January 24-31 – Meat Week

January 24-30 – Clean Out Your Inbox Week

Days

January 1 – New Year’s Day

January 1 – National Hangover Day

January 1 – Outback Bowl

January 1 – Rose Bowl

January 1 – NHL Winter Classic

January 6-10 – PGA Tournament of Champions

January 2 – Science Fiction Day

January 3 – Festival of Sleep Day

January 4 – Trivia Day

January 10 – National Bird Day

January 6 – National Bean Day

January 6 – Cuddle Up Day

January 8 – Elvis’s Birthday

January 9 – National Take the Stairs Day

January 10 – National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

January 10 – Houseplant Appreciation Day

January 11 – National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

January 11 – College Football Playoff National Championship

January 11 – National Clean Off Your Desk Day

January 13 – National Sticker Day

January 14 – Dress Up Your Pet Day

January 15 – National Hat Day

January 17 – Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day

January 18 – Winnie the Pooh Day (Author A.A. Milne’s birthday)

January 18 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

January 19 – National Popcorn Day

January 20 – Penguin Awareness Day

January 20 – National Cheese Lover’s Day

January 21 – Get To Know Your Customer’s Day

January 21 – National Hugging Day

January 23 – National Pie Day

January 24 – Compliment Day

January 24 – National Peanut Butter Day

January 25 – Opposite Day

January 25 – Community Manager Appreciation Day #CMAD

January 26 – Spouse’s Day

January 27 – Chocolate Cake Day

January 28 – Sundance Film Festival begins

January 28 – Fun at Work Day

January 28 – Data Privacy Day

January 28-31 – Winter X Games

January 29 – National Puzzle Day

January 30 – National Hockey League All-Star Game

January 31 – Backward Day

January 31 – Grammy’s

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Popular hashtags for January:

Examples of January holiday marketing campaigns for brands:

How would you explain the repeal of Net Neutrality? We did it with the Whopper. Watch the video below: pic.twitter.com/9EWjtbenv8 — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 24, 2018

.@Spotify I’m loving your New Years campaign! Proof that data collection drives headlines and is attention grabbing. #kudos pic.twitter.com/AKcWjLpIff — Anderhays (@anderhays) December 7, 2017

Refugees travel about 2 billion km every year to find safety. Show them they’re not alone & #StepWithRefugees https://t.co/VAgv1ZcCIA pic.twitter.com/TOTZEfdmRH — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) January 27, 2019

February

February is extra special this year. It’s not all about Valentine’s Day, Fashion Week, or Super Bowl Sunday (okay, maybe it is).

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

This year, February packs a punch with an extra day because it’s a leap year. February 29 happens every four years to keep us aligned with orbit around the sun.

So, what’s a marketer to do in February to target the right audience?

First, wish for spring to begin. And, second, keep scrolling for all the inspiration you need to make February a high-performing month for your business.

Monthly Observances

Black History Month

American Heart Month

National Heart Month

National Weddings Month

National Cherry Month

Weekly Observances

February 7-13 – Eating Disorder Awareness Week

TBD – New York Fashion Week

February 8-14 – Freelance Writers Appreciation Week

February 14-20 – International Flirting Week

February 8-14 – Condom Week

February 17-23 – Random Acts of Kindness Week

February 19-23 – London Fashion Week

February 19-24 – Milan Fashion Week

Days

February 1 – National Freedom Day

February 2 – Groundhog Day

February 4 – World Cancer Day

February 5 – Bubble Gum Day

February 5 – World Nutella Day

February 5 – National Weatherperson’s Day

February 5 – Give Kids a Smile Day

February 5 – Wear Red Day

February 6 – National Chopsticks Day

February 7 – Super Bowl Sunday

February 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day #SendACardToAFriendDay

February 8-14 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 8 – Boy Scout’s Day

February 9 – National Pizza Day

February 10 – Umbrella Day

February 11 – Make a Friend Day

February 12 – Chinese New Year

February 12 – Lincoln’s Birthday

February 14 – Valentine’s Day

February 15 – Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday

February 15 – Singles Awareness Day

February 15 – Presidents Day

February 16 – Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday

February 17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day

February 17 – Ash Wednesday

February 18 – Drink Wine Day

February 20 – Love Your Pet Day

February 22 – Washington’s Birthday

February 22 – Margarita Day

February 22 – Walk Your Dog Day

February 24 – National Tortilla Chip Day

February 26 – National Pistachio Day

February 28 – Floral Design Day

February 28 – Golden Globes

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Popular hashtags for February:

Examples of February holiday marketing campaigns for brands:

March

Just when you are finally out of your holiday winter slump, Daylight Saving Time catches us all longing for a nap.

Although there’s no amount of coffee that can help you prepare for the upcoming month, I did share a few marketing campaign ideas below to get you started.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

From the World Wildlife Day to International Women’s Day, March has a lot to offer.

Monthly Observances

Women’s History Month

Nutrition Month

Peanut Month

Music in Our Schools Month

Craft Month

Irish Heritage Month

American Red Cross Month

March for Meals

The Great American Cleanup

Weekly Observances

March 1-9 – Paris Women’s Fashion Week

March 7-13 – National Sleep Awareness Week

March 8 -14– Girl Scout Week

March 12-17 – Campfire Birthday Week

March 28 – Apr 3 National Cleaning Week

Days

March 1 – Peanut Butter Lover’s Day

March 2 – National Read Across America Day (Dr. Seuss Day)

March 4-7 – Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA

March 3 – World Wildlife Day

March 4 – Grammar Day

March 5 – Day of Unplugging

March 5 –Girl Scout Cookie Booth Sales Begin

March 5 – Employee Appreciation Day

March 6 – Dentist’s Day

March 6 – Oreo Day

March 6 – Shaq’s Birthday

March 7 – Cereal Day

March 8 – International Women’s Day

March 11-14 – The Players Championship PGA

March 11 – Popcorn Lover’s Day

March 12 – World Sleep Day

March 12– Girl Scout Birthday

March 13 – Jewel Day

March 14 – Daylight Savings

March 14 – SAG Awards

March 14 – Pi Day

March 15 – Napping Day

March 15 – The Ides of March

March 15 – Oscar Nominations Announcement

March 16-20 – SXSW Online

March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day

March 18 –Awkward Moments Day

March 20 – First Day of Spring

March 21 – World Down Syndrome Day

March 21 – International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination

March 22 – World Water Day

March 23 – Ag Day (Agriculture Day)

March 23 – Puppy Day

March 23 – American Diabetes Association Alert Day

March 26 – Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness

March 27 – Earth Hour Day

March 28 – Palm Sunday

March 29 – Mom & Pop Business Owners Day

March 30 – National Doctor’s Day

March 31 – Equal Pay Day

March 31 – Crayon Day

March 31 – Transgender Day of Visibility

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Popular hashtags for March:

Examples of March holiday marketing campaigns for brands:

We're celebrating #StPatricksDay the Jameson way at the office! Join the fun on Snapchat with @JamesonCanada filters, available across 🇨🇦🥃 pic.twitter.com/CWn905NH3z — Corby Spirit & Wine (@CorbySW) March 17, 2017

Brawny: #StrengthHasNoGender

April

“April showers bring May flowers,” makes April sound like…well…a real bummer.

April deserves silent golf clap because April is bringing us National Denim Day, World Autism Day, the Master’s PGA tournament, and so much more.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

And, to top it all off, springtime drops (hello, spring cleaning and pretty Peeps).

Monthly Observances

Earth Month

National Volunteer Month

National Autism Awareness Month

Keep America Beautiful Month

National Garden Month

Stress Awareness Month

National Poetry Month

Weekly Observances

April 18-24 – National Volunteer Week

April 18-24 – Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week

April 18-24 – Administrative Professionals Week

April 26-30 – Every Kid Healthy Week

April 18-24 – National Princess Week

Days

April 1 – April Fool’s Day

April 1 – Baseball Opening Day

April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day

April 2 – National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

April 2 – National Walking Day

April 02 – Good Friday

April 3 – Don’t Go To Work Unless it’s Fun Day

April 3 – Find a Rainbow Day

April 04 – Easter Sunday

April 6 – School Librarian Day

April 6 – National Beer Day

April 7 – World Health Day

April 8-11 – Masters Tournament PGA

April 9 – Winston Churchill Da

TBD (Typically April 10) – Free Cone Day (Ben & Jerry’s)

April 10 – Golfer’s Day

April 9-11 – Coachella Music Festival

April 11 – National Pet Day

April 12 – National Grilled Cheese Day

April 15 – National Titanic Remembrance Day

April 15 – Tax Day

April 15 – National High-Five Day

April 19 – Boston Marathon

April 20 – Lookalike Day

April 21 – Administrative Professionals Day

April 22 – Earth Day

April 22 – Take Your Daughter and/or Son to Work Day

April 25 – Oscars Ceremony

April 28 – Denim Day

April 28 – National Superhero Day

April 30 – Arbor Day

April 30 – National Honesty Day

April 30 – National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Popular hashtags for April:

Examples of April holiday marketing campaigns for brands:

This #EarthDay, we're hosting cleanup events across the globe with @MissionBlue! If at least 1,500 #PokemonGO Trainers attend these events, Trainers will see special in game surprises! Find your closest cleanup event here: https://t.co/b9FJdxCW6O pic.twitter.com/8tFhW7HMC0 — Niantic, Inc. (@NianticLabs) April 4, 2018

May

May is here which means the nights are only getting hotter and longer.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

That also means that it’s time for #MayThe4thBeWithYou hashtags, tequila, big hats, and BBQ.

May doesn’t just celebrate the start of summer with a day OOO, it also kicks off our summer marketing campaigns.

Monthly Observances

ALS Awareness

Asthma Awareness

National Celiac Disease Awareness Month

Clean Air Month

Global Employee Health and Fitness Month

National Barbecue Month

National Bike Month

National Hamburger Month

National Salad Month

National Photograph Month

Gifts from the Garden Month

Lupus Awareness Month

Military Family Appreciation Month

Weekly Observances

April 25 – May 1 – Food Allergy Awareness Week

May 1-7 – National Pet Week

May 2-8 – National Tourism Week

May 2-8 – Drinking Water Week

May 2-8 – Teacher Appreciation Week

May 10-16 – Nurse’s Week

Days

TBD (Typically May 1) – Red Nose Day

May 1 – May Day

May 1 – Mother Goose Day

May 1 – Kentucky Derby

May 4 – Thank A Teacher Day

May 4 – Star Wars Day

May 4 – International Firefighters Day

May 4 – National Teacher’s Day

May 5 – Cinco De Mayo

May 6 – National Nurses Day

May 7 – World Password Day

May 7 – Military Spouse Appreciation Day

May 8 – World Fair Trade Day

May 8 – World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day

May 09 – Mother’s Day

May 11 – Eat What You Want Day

May 12 – National Receptionists Day

May 15 – Armed Forces Day

May 15 – National Chocolate Chip Day

May 16 – Love a Tree Day

May 17-23 – PGA Championship

May 21 – National Bike to Work Day

May 21 – NASCAR Day

May 20 – Be a Millionaire Day

May 23-Jun 6 – French Open

May 24 – Victoria Day (Canada)

May 25 – Geek Pride Day

May 25 – National Wine Day

May 26 – Sally Ride Day

May 28-31 – Indianapolis 500

May 31 – Memorial Day

May 31 – World No-Tobacco Day

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Popular hashtags for May:

Examples of May holiday marketing for brands:

Today only: turn yourself into a taco using our @Snapchat lens. Because Cinco de Mayo. pic.twitter.com/P4KwLdFNFZ — Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 5, 2016

June

Brace yourself, we’re halfway through the year. That means heat waves, #RadDadsSquad pics, rainbow flags in shop windows, and summer getaways.

So while you’re dusting off the BBQ or hitting the links, now is the time to create shareable marketing campaigns like the ALS ice bucket challenge or the IHOP’s IHOb campaign.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Because if you don’t share it on social, did it really happen?

Monthly Observances

Men’s Health Month

National Safety Month

Acne Awareness Month

LGBTQ Pride Month

National Adopt a Cat Month

Aquarium Month

Candy Month

Weekly Observances

June 6-12 – Pet Appreciation Week

June 14-20 – Men’s Health Week

Days

June 2 – National Rocky Road Day

June 4 – National Donut Day

June 4 – Hug Your Cat Day

June 4 – National Cheese Day

June 5 – World Environment Day

June 7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

June 8 – World Oceans Day

June 8 – National Best Friends Day

June 9 – Donald Duck Day

June 10 – Iced Tea Day

June 17-20 – Bonnaroo Music Festival

June 13 – National Weed Your Garden Day

June 14 – Flag Day

June 14-20 –U.S. Open PGA

June 18 – National Splurge Day

June 19 – World Juggler’s Day

June 20 – Father’s Day

June 20 – First Day of Summer / Summer Solstice

June 21 – National Selfie Day

June 22 – National Kissing Day

June 23-July 11 – Wimbledon

June 24 – National Handshake Day

June 25 – National Take a Dog to Work Day

June 29 – Camera Day

June 30 – Social Media Day

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Popular hashtags for June:

Examples of June holiday marketing for brands:

Life's Good, Get Dirty If we can clean up 65,000 fun-loving festival goers at #Bonnaroo, we can take care of your mess too with our long-lasting, durable washers. #LifesGood #GetDirty Posted by LG Electronics USA on Thursday, June 21, 2018

July

July is more than just another summer month. It’s also a chance to celebrate America’s independence, order too much stuff on Prime Day, share your favorite emojis, and watch golf.

When it comes to marketing in July, there are tons of opportunities to engage with your customers – from pet safety tips during the 4th of July to free shipping.

Monthly Observances

Ice Cream Month

National Grilling Month

National Picnic Month

National Independent Retailer Month

National Blueberry Month

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Weekly Observances

July 18-24 – Capture the Sunset Week

July 18-24 – Independent Retailers Week

Days

July 1 – National Postal Worker Day

July 1 – International Joke Day

July 2 – World UFO Day

July 2 – 25 – Tour de France

July 4 – Independence Day

July 4 – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest

July 5 – National Bikini Day

July 7 – World Chocolate Day

July 8 – Video Games Day

July 11 – National 7-Eleven Day

July 12 – Pecan Pie Day

July 13 – Rock Worldwide Day

July 13 – French Fry Day

July 16 – World Snake Day

July 16-19 – Summer X Games

July 17 – World Emoji Day

July 18 – National Ice Cream Day

July 20 – Hot Dog Day

July 18 – Amazon Prime Day

July 19 – National Daiquiri Day

July 20 – National Moon Day

July 21 – #NoMakeUp Day

July 24 – Amelia Earhart Day

July 25 – Parents’ Day

July 26 – Aunt and Uncle Day

July 28 – World Hepatitis Day

July 29-31 – World Lumberjack Championships

July 30 – Father-in-Law Day

July 30 – International Day of Friendship

Popular hashtags for July:

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Examples of July holiday marketing for brands:

There are those who keep us cool by keeping theirs. Professionals in the art of refreshment – A/C techs, fridge specialists and pool professionals. We prefer to call them The Refreshionals. And they proudly present the only drink that's certified refreshing – the #JimBeamHighball pic.twitter.com/EYcueRZw9J — Jim Beam (@JimBeam) July 15, 2019

Google are also giving their emojis a refresh. Blobs are out, and this is in 🔥https://t.co/NiE13afwDC — World Emoji Day 📅 (@WorldEmojiDay) July 17, 2019

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

August

Let’s be honest: The reality is that August signals that summer will be over before we know it. It’s back-to-school season and every girl has a PSL on their Instagram feed.

So, whether your audience is heading off to experience dorm life for the first time, kicking back with a cold one for NFL preseason, or just Netflix and chill with your dog, August has something for every brand.

Monthly Observances

Back to School Month

National Golf Month

National Breastfeeding Month

Family Fun Month

Peach Month

Weekly Observances

August 1-7 – National Farmers’ Market Week

August 8-14 – National Motorcycle Week (Always 2nd full week of August)

August 8-14 – Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week (Always 2nd full week of August)

Days

August 1 – National Girlfriends Day

August 1 – Friendship Day

August 2 – National Ice Cream Sandwich Day

August 2-8 – World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

August 6 – International Beer Day

August 5 – NFL Preseason begins

August 8 – International Cat Day

August 9 – Book Lover’s Day

August 10 – National S’mores Day

August 12 – Middle Child’s Day

August 13 – Left-hander’s Day

August 16 – National Tell a Joke Day

August 18 – Bad Poetry Day

August 19 – World Photo Day

August 19 – World Humanitarian Day

August 20 – National Lemonade Day

August 21 – Senior Citizens Day

August 26 – National Dog Day

August 26 – Women’s Equality Day

August 30 – Frankenstein Day

August 31 – National Trail Mix Day

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Popular hashtags for August:

Examples of August holiday marketing for brands:

Enter our #DormBattlestation Giveaway for a chance to win the ultimate college setup, including gear from MSI Gaming,… Posted by Newegg on Friday, July 20, 2018

Target Run with the Stauffer Family Back-to-school season is here! Follow Papa Buz, Mila and Emma from Kcstauffer on their #TargetRun. ✏️ 🗒️ Start your list here: http://tgt.biz/742yu Posted by Target on Monday, July 23, 2018 Advertisement Continue Reading Below

September

Break out those bathing suits and sunglasses one last time as September brings the first signs of fall.

I’m the kind of marketer who overplans. So, to help keep things on track, I have to narrow in on what the brands I work with really need.

With this list of popular holidays in September, you can decide if you want to skip Talk Like A Pirate Day (but, I mean, why would you?), or maybe you’re ready to cheers to the start of Oktoberfest.

Everything about September should be easy and breezy – your marketing budget included.

Monthly Observances

Wilderness Month

National Preparedness Month

National Food Safety Education Month

Fruit and Veggies—More Matters Month

National Yoga Awareness Month

Whole Grains Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

Little League Month

Better Breakfast Month

Weekly Observances

September 5-11 – National Suicide Prevention Week

September 20-26 – Pollution Prevention Week

September 19-25 – National Indoor Plant Week

September 19-25 – National Dog Week

Days

September 4 – International Bacon Day

September 5 – Cheese Pizza Day

September 5 – International Day of Charity

September 6 – Labor Day

September 6 – Read a Book Day

September 6-8 – Rosh Hashanah

September 11 – 9/11

September 11 – Patriot’s Day

September 12 – National Video Games Day

September 12– Grandparents Day

September 13 – Uncle Sam Day

September 15 – Greenpeace Day

September 15-16 – Yom Kippur

September 17 – Constitution Day

September 17 – Citizenship Day

September 18 – Oktoberfest Begins

September 18 – Boys’ and Girls’ Club Day for Kids

September 19 – Wife Appreciation Day

September 19 – International Talk Like a Pirate

September 21 – International Day of Peace

September 22 – Car-free Day

September 23 – First Day of Fall

September 23 – Checkers Day

September 24 – Native American Day

September 27 – World Tourism Day

September 28– National Voter Registration Day

September 28 – World Rabies Day

September 28 – National Good Neighbor Day

September 29 – World Heart Day

September 30 – International Podcast Day

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Popular hashtags for September:

Examples of September holiday marketing for brands:

Celebrate 5778 with apples, honey and an emoji! Tweet using #RoshHashanah or #ShanahTovah to unlock a sweet emoji. pic.twitter.com/vLTwmN0trc — Twitter Faith (@TwitterFaith) September 19, 2017

October

For some, October is about watching Hocus Pocus on repeat, pumpkin beer, and orange-stuff Oreos.

Then, there are those of us marketers who see October as a chance to promote your brand like the Dunkin Dress Up Contest, or Lush’s Halloween Collection.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

If you’re planning to work overtime to deliver a scary good marketing campaign for October 2021, this list of October holidays will help you climb uphill to holiday marketing domination. Unpleasant dreams! 👋👋

Monthly Observances

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

AIDS Awareness Month

Bully Prevention Month

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Halloween Safety Month

Financial Planning Month

National Pizza Month

Allergy Appreciation Month

Weekly Observances

October 4-10 – Great Books Week (Always 1st full week)

October 3-9 – National Work From Home Week (Always first full week)

October 17-23 – Mediation Week (Third Week in October)

October 17-23 – National Business Women’s Week (Third Week in October)

October 23-31 – National Red Ribbon Week

Days

October 1 – Coffee Day

October 1 – World Smile Day

October 1 – MLB World Series begins (date TBD)

October 1 – World Vegetarian Day

October 2 – Name Your Car Day

October 2 – Brow Day

October 3 – National Techies Day

October 3 – National Boyfriends Day

October 4 – National Taco Day

October 4 – Oktoberfest Ends

October 4 – National Kale Day

October 5 – World Teacher’s Day

October 8 – World Egg Day

October 9 – Leif Erikson Day

October 10 – World Mental Health Day

October 11 – Columbus Day

October 11 – It’s My Party Day

October 16 – World Food Day

October 16 – Boss’s Day

October 16 – Sweetest Day

October 21 – Spirit Day (anti-bullying)

October 23 – Make a Difference Day

October 24 – United Nations Day

October 30 – Mischief Night

October 30 – Checklist Day

October 31 – Day of the Dead Begins

October 31 – Halloween

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Popular hashtags for October:

Examples of October holiday marketing for brands:

You win some, you lose some. Posted by M&M'S USA on Friday, October 12, 2018

We see ice kühl shots in your future. pic.twitter.com/xSVtjtW13t — Jägermeister USA (@JagermeisterUSA) October 6, 2018

November

November sparks the fact that the year is almost over. November creeps its way into our marketing campaigns with the official introduction of the holiday season.

And, that means holiday-themed marketing campaigns like HotelTonight’s humorous holiday ads or Oreo’s #colorfilled packaging.

So, in honor of those marketing comrades-in-arms who are planning their 2021 marketing calendar with you, I’ve shared some memorable holidays to make your calendar even more palatable than last year’s old dried-out turkey.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Monthly Observances

November

National Healthy Skin Month

Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month

National Adoption Month

National Gratitude Month

Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month

National Diabetes Awareness Month

Weekly Observances

November 8-14 – World Kindness Week (second week – Monday – Sunday)

November 14-20 – American Education Week

November 28 – December 6 – Chanukah

Days

November 1 – All Saint’s Day

November 1 – World Vegan Day

November 2 – Day of the Dead Ends

November 3 – Sandwich Day

November 4 – King Tut Day

November 7 – Daylight Savings Time ends

November 8 – Cappuccino Day

November 8 – STEM Day

November 10 – Marine Corp Birthday

November 11 – Veterans Day

November 12 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Day

November 13 – World Kindness Day

November 13 – Sadie Hawkins Day

November 14 – World Diabetes Day

November 15 – America Recycles Day

November 16 – National Entrepreneurs Day (third Tuesday of November)

November 16 – International Tolerance Day

November 17 – Homemade Bread Day

November 25 – Thanksgiving Day

November 26 – Black Friday

November 27 – Small Business Saturday

November 29 – Cyber Monday

November 30 – Giving Tuesday

Popular hashtags for November:

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Examples of November holiday marketing for brands:

Like 💚 to get a reminder for your #2018Wrapped from @Spotify on December 6th. pic.twitter.com/3hANiMIWrM — Spotify (@Spotify) November 28, 2018

Moustache Season is now open for business. Let's do this for all the dads, sons, brothers, and mates in our lives.

Sign up today at: https://t.co/fsfL58Ru3R pic.twitter.com/sO6Zo3aIwc — Movember UK (@MovemberUK) November 1, 2018

In honor of Veterans Day, we’re offering 50% off when you upgrade your membership—for one day only. Posted by Ancestry on Friday, November 10, 2017

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

December

For some, December can be one of the merriest times of the year. For us marketers, it can be the busiest time of year.

From Google’s Santa Tracker and Office Depot’s Elf Yourself to Starbucks Give Good campaign and REI’s #OptOutside push, there’s something in it for every marketer and brand.

So, marketers, this list is for you to make the holidays a little merrier.

Monthly Observances

National Human Rights Month

Operation Santa Paws

Bingo Month

Weekly Observances

December 26-January 1 – Kwanzaa

Days

December 1 – Presidents Cup PGA (MOVED TO 2022)

December 1 – World AIDS Day

December 1 – Rosa Parks Day

December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 4 – Cookie Day

December 6 – St. Nicholas Day

December 7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

December 9 – Christmas Card Day

December 10 – Nobel Prize Day

December 12 – Poinsettia Day

December 14 – Roast Chestnuts Day

December 15 – Bill of Rights Day

December 17 – National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day (Third Friday in December)

December 18 – Free Shipping Day

December 18 – Bake Cookies Day

December 20 – Go Caroling Day

December 21 – First Day of Winter / Winter Solstice

December 23 – Festivus

December 24 – Christmas Eve

December 25 – Christmas Day

December 26 – Kwanzaa

December 26 – Boxing Day

December 27 – National Fruitcake Day

December 31 – New Year’s Eve

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Popular hashtags for December:

Examples of December holiday marketing for brands:

Image Credits

All screenshots taken by author