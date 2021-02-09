Top Tips to Improve Your PPC Lead Quality & Follow-up [Webinar]

Struggling to keep up with a variety of leads from different sources and channels?

You’ll definitely want to join our next sponsored Search Engine Journal webinar on Wednesday, February 10 at 2 p.m. ET.

Jessica Clarke and Anna Charity, Senior Product Marketing Managers at CallRail, together with Nalini Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer at BluShark Digital, are providing their best tips for ensuring a strong lead follow-up, regardless of the channel.

They will also dive into techniques to improve lead tracking and drive more leads in the most efficient and cost-effective ways possible.

In this presentation, you will learn:

How consumer habits are shifting and what to do about it.

Tips for improving customer experience and analytics.

How to uncover your best lead sources.

What you can do to improve close rates.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Consumer behavior is shifting, and your customers want to engage on their terms.

They might call, text, chat, or fill out a form. With so many channels driving leads, it can be hard to keep up.

Not only is it hard to track all these different lead sources and channels, but it can also be challenging to ensure timely follow-up.

Let’s cut the learning curve together and get straight to the heart of your more effective, impactful paid search strategy.

See you soon!