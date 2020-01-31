Here’s How Much Brands Are Paying for Sponsored Content on TikTok & YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

An influencer marketing agency reveals how much brands are currently paying for sponsored content on TikTok and YouTube.

TalentX Entertainment, an agency managing 32 influencers across Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and TikTok, tells Business Insider it charges brands $0.01 to $0.02 for each sponsored-video view on TikTok.

On YouTube, brands are charged several times more at $0.03 to $0.08 per view. Brands are reportedly charged less for sponsored posts on TikTok because content is easier to scale on the app.

TikTok is said to be a key focus area for influencer marketers looking for new opportunities to earn revenue. Since the app is still relatively new, influencers and brands haven’t yet found a standard price structure for sponsored content.

Other Types of Payment Structures

Rather than charging per view, some creators have taken to charging a flat fee for each sponsored post. That ensures the creator is paid regardless of how many views the video receives.

Other creators may agree to a payment structure where they get paid based on results driven for the brand. For example, if an influencer is promoting an app, they may get paid per app download.

What Brands Want From Influencers

The number one metric brands care about when paying for sponsored content is engagement. They don’t necessarily care how many followers a creator has, they care about what percentage of those followers engage with the creator’s content on a regular basis.

TalentX Entertainment tells Business Insider:

“Some of our influencers, which we’re very excited about, are averaging anywhere from 25 to 50%, meaning if they have 500,000 Instagram followers, they’re getting upwards of 250,000 likes per post, which is unheard of and unprecedented.”

It’s said to be rare for a brand to pay for sponsored content across multiple platforms. Most brands typically have one platform in mind, whether that’s TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram.