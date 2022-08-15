Decoded Headless CMS & SEO

What is headless CMS? Why are more companies looking into it nowadays?

Powered by greater flexibility and scalability, it might be the next generation of content management systems.

Lidia Infante, Senior SEO Manager at Sanity.io, joined me on the SEJ Show to explain how headless CMS works and how it can be particularly beneficial for ecommerce businesses.

I don’t have to build every page. I create the content in a core database, a central source of truth. And then, I deploy it following a template.–Lidia Infante, [16:00]

I think there’s a little bit of a misconception about headless. A lot of people out there, the conversations I’m having with people that are not tech SEOs is they feel that just utilizing a headless means that it’s automatically going to be faster, quicker, and a better experience. –Loren Baker, [25:15]

For most ecommerce sites, I would recommend going with a headless solution, especially if you’re on a direct-to-consumer side with a big brand.–Lidia Infante, [45:09]

[00:00] – Lidia’s background.

[10:36] – What is headless CMS & how is it helpful?

[17:20] – Do you build from scratch in a headless environment?

[22:00] – Are headless CMS quicker?

[26:00] – SEO optimizations in headless.

[31:30] – Other benefits of using a headless CMS system.

[36:00] – How well does AI content rank in it?

[39:52] – Where does Lidia see headless going in the next four to five years?

[44:45] – What kind of business should look into headless CMS?

[49:59] – How important is JavaScript?

Resources mentioned:

https://www.sanity.io/shopify

https://www.sanity.io/sej – Free boosted Sanity plan for SEJ readers

https://www.dangler.co.uk/

Regarding SEO and other stuff you can do, I think the main pain point that Headless solves is content velocity.–Lidia Infante, [28:00]

Headless CMS can guide you a little bit more when it comes to optimizing web performance. Different headless CMSs will help you achieve amazing core web vitals differently.–Lidia Infante, [26:19]

B2C brands need to ensure that the experience they provide on their website is not the typical ecommerce experience of title, product, picture, price, and description. It’s more similar to the experience they can provide in a shop. –Lidia Infante

Connect with Lidia Infante:

Lidia Infante is a consultant, writer, and speaker who has been working to help businesses grow their reach through SEO in European markets, the US, and Australia.

She got her start on the business side of things through psychology, allowing for organic growth strategies that are now driving ecommerce sites’ success!

As part of her passion for SEO, she enjoys regularly participating in podcasts and webinars in the SEO community. She writes about international strategy, digital business, and women’s rights on her website.

