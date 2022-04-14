How To Harness First-Party Data & Win In A Cookieless Future [Webinar]

Does your organization have a plan in place for the imminent loss of third-party data?

Is your marketing strategy ready to take advantage of first-party data?

The abolition of cookies will decrease your access to third-party data, but you can still provide your customers with a customized experience by striking the right balance with your acquisition strategies.

You’ll discover:

Why activating your first-party data is crucial in a cookieless world. How to leverage your first-party data in a future-proof way. How to build your organization’s first-party data capabilities.



If you’re feeling uncertain about how to use first-party data, you’re not alone.

Most industries and organizations have yet to fully utilize the power of first-party data in their strategies.

Join Vishal Maru, Vice President of Digital Solutions at iQuanti, as he explains how enterprises can embrace the power of first-party data and better connect with their customers.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

