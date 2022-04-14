  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. Webinar

How To Harness First-Party Data & Win In A Cookieless Future [Webinar]

Learn how enterprises can leverage the power of first-party data to better connect with their customers & better connect with their products.

How To Harness First-Party Data & Win In A Cookieless Future [Webinar]

Does your organization have a plan in place for the imminent loss of third-party data?

Is your marketing strategy ready to take advantage of first-party data?

The abolition of cookies will decrease your access to third-party data, but you can still provide your customers with a customized experience by striking the right balance with your acquisition strategies.

Register now to learn how to effectively leverage first-party segments for digital activation, create a personalized user experience, improve your retargeting strategy, identify patterns, and predict future trends to steer your organization toward more successful campaigns.

You’ll discover:

    • Why activating your first-party data is crucial in a cookieless world.
    • How to leverage your first-party data in a future-proof way.
    • How to build your organization’s first-party data capabilities.

If you’re feeling uncertain about how to use first-party data, you’re not alone.

Most industries and organizations have yet to fully utilize the power of first-party data in their strategies.

Register Now

Join Vishal Maru, Vice President of Digital Solutions at iQuanti, as he explains how enterprises can embrace the power of first-party data and better connect with their customers.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

Can’t make the webinar live? Register now, and we’ll send you the on-demand version after the event.

Category Paid Search Webinar

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Topic(s) of Interest*
By clicking the "SUBSCRIBE" button, I agree and accept the content agreement and privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Ebook
Heather Campbell

Heather Campbell

Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal. Having worked ... [Read full bio]