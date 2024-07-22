Hacking Digital PR: How to Earn High-Authority Links from US Media

Having trouble getting your website mentioned on big news sites to boost your search engine rankings? You’re not the only one.

Many businesses find it hard to get these links. But what if you could do this regularly, every month?

The trick is to use studies based on current trends that journalists find interesting.

Sign up for our webinar with PureLinq on July 31, 2024, where we’ll discuss “Hacks To Earn 1000+ High Authority Links From US Media With Digital PR.”

Why Attend This Webinar?

Getting authoritative websites to link to yours is key to showing up high in search results. But it’s getting harder to catch the attention of busy reporters and editors.

That’s why creating interesting reports based on data is so useful.

If you make content that fits what people are discussing right now, reporters will want to share your stories.

This can lead to many respected websites mentioning and linking to you, which can help your website rank better in searches.

What You’ll Learn

Join Kevin Rowe as he presents real examples of PR campaigns that have received extensive media attention.

You’ll learn about:

Spotting Hot Topics : How to find popular themes in the media that you can use for multiple successful PR campaigns.

The Go-To Formula : We’ll show you a simple research method that’s been super effective in getting media coverage and how you can use it.

Getting Journalists Interested : Tips on finding and reaching out to reporters who will likely share your information.

Quick & Effective Research : How to create studies that journalists will want to cover in just 1-4 weeks, sometimes only needing 5-10 hours of work.

Success Stories : We’ll examine three examples of this approach, which has generated over 1,000 links from major US news outlets.

The Best Part? It’s Easier Than You Think

One of the most valuable parts of this webinar is learning how achievable these results are.

Rowe will share his secrets for identifying useful media trends and creating a media-ready research study with minimal time investment.

These are practical, actionable strategies you can implement immediately after the webinar.

Who Should Attend?

This presentation is perfect for:

SEO professionals looking to enhance their link-building strategies.

Public relations folks trying to get more news outlets and websites to cover their stories.

Writers who want to make content that people will share and link to.

Anyone who wants their brand to be more visible and respected online.

Live Q&A: Get Your Questions Answered

After the presentation, we’ll have a live question-and-answer session.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask Kevin Rowe your questions and receive advice that fits your situation. Rowe is an expert at attracting brand attention online and making websites rank higher in searches.

Join Us Live

This is your chance to improve your online marketing and search engine rankings. Join us on July 31 to find out how to get trusted websites to link to you regularly.

No problem if you can’t make it! Sign up anyway, and we’ll email you a video of the event to watch when it suits you.

Register today to learn how to use data to boost your online presence and improve your search rankings!