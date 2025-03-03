Google’s VP of Ads and Commerce Outlines 2025 Priorities

Google is making big moves in 2025, and unsurprisingly, AI is at the heart of it all.

In a recent update, Vidhya Srinivasan, Google’s VP and GM of Ads and Commerce, outlined the company’s top priorities for the coming year.

From AI-powered ad experiences to deeper integrations with YouTube and Google Shopping, these changes signal a clear direction: more automation, more personalization, and a stronger push for immersive ad formats.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s coming and how brands can prepare.

Google’s 2025 Ad Priorities

In Srinivasan’s letter to the industry, she summed up Google’s main priorities into these categories:

AI and personalization

YouTube’s engaged audiences

New ways to search

AI-Driven Personalization and Shopping Experiences

AI isn’t just a buzzword for Google—it’s the backbone of its advertising strategy. Srinivasan emphasized that AI will play a larger role in shaping ad creatives, optimizing bidding strategies, and curating shopping experiences tailored to individual users.

With over a billion shopping activities happening daily on Google, the company is investing heavily in AI-powered product discovery.

Expect to see enhanced AI-generated visuals, automated ad variations, and an improved ability to match users with products based on intent rather than just search keywords.

The revamped Google Shopping experience will feature AI-powered recommendations, immersive 3D product spins, and new ad placements that seamlessly blend into organic search experiences.

YouTube and Search: A Shift to More Visual, Interactive Ads

YouTube is becoming even more central to Google’s ad strategy, especially as younger audiences rely on creators for product recommendations.

Srinivasan noted that Google is working to make ads more interactive and non-disruptive, allowing users to explore products without leaving their video experience.

On the search side, Google is expanding AI-powered search capabilities with tools like AI Overviews and Circle to Search. These innovations will change how users find and engage with ads.

Advertisers will need to rethink their strategies beyond just bidding on keywords—visual and interactive ad formats will become key to capturing attention.

How Advertisers Should Prepare

Staying ahead in PPC in 2025 means adapting to AI-driven changes now.

Google’s changing ad landscape will reward those who embrace automation, optimize creative strategies, and rethink audience targeted.

If you’re not sure where to start, these three components would be a great foundation to shift your PPC strategy.

#1: Shift Toward AI-Optimized Creative

With AI taking a bigger role in ad creation, advertisers need to start testing AI-generated assets now.

Google’s AI tools will allow for automatic variations of images, headlines, and ad copy, making creative testing more efficient.

Brands should focus on providing high-quality inputs—strong branding, clear messaging, and compelling visuals—to ensure AI-generated outputs align with their goals.

#2: Rethink Shopping and Video Strategies

E-commerce brands should lean into AI-powered shopping experiences, ensuring their product feeds are optimized with detailed descriptions, high-resolution images, and accurate inventory data.

With YouTube becoming an even bigger shopping destination, brands should explore shoppable video ads and creator partnerships to drive engagement.

#3: Prepare for a Post-Keyword Ad Landscape

As search evolves, traditional keyword-based targeting will matter less. Instead, audience intent and AI-driven placements will take center stage.

Advertisers should start leveraging first-party data, testing Performance Max campaigns, and using Google’s audience insights to reach the right customers in a more predictive, automated way.

Final Thoughts

Google’s 2025 ad strategy is all about AI, personalization, and more immersive ad experiences.

Advertisers who rely solely on manual optimizations or traditional search strategies may find themselves falling behind.

Now is the time to experiment with AI-powered creative, embrace new ad formats, and rethink how to engage audiences in a world where discovery is just as important as search.