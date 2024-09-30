Google’s User-Generated Content Push: Sullivan Explains Shift in Search Results

In a recent interview with Aleyda Solis, Google Search Liaison Danny Sullivan discussed the increasing prominence of user-generated content (UGC) in search results.

Explaining the motivation behind the shift, Sullivan cites a growing demand for UGC, and a rise of “terrible” content created by marketers.

Sullivan explained that, through surfacing UGC, Google aims to provide firsthand perspectives that complement traditional webpages.

He stated:

“It really is something that people are craving, and also part of the reason people are craving is because there’s just a lot of terrible content out there, and there’s a lot of terrible content out there that’s been generated through content marketing.”

Here’s more from Sullivan on Google’s shift toward surfacing more UGC in search results.

The Rise Of UGC In Search Results

Over the past year, there’s been an uptick in forum discussions, Reddit threads, and other types of UGC in Google’s search results.

This content often ranks high, sometimes even outranking established websites and brands.

According to Sullivan, Google is evolving to meet the needs and expectations of searchers:

“People are trying to get more authentic information they want to hear from other people with experiences they value that type of thing and we want to show it when it’s relevant or when we actually think it’s of good quality or that it will be helpful.”

Sullivan acknowledged the challenges of executing this UGC-forward approach:

“We’ll show UGC, and it’s not perfect, sometimes from forums, and it’s embarrassing, and there’s been no lack of people who will show us examples of that happening, and I’m sure that that will continue.”

Sullivan explained that the challenge is assessing the relevance and quality of user-generated content at scale.

The Value Of Niche Forums

Sullivan shared a personal anecdote to illustrate the value of UGC in search results.

He came across a niche forum for people who have the same car as him. Sullivan wanted to put a hitch on the car.

Sullivan recounted:

“I ended up in this form just for people who have that car who were sharing, and then someone shared an entire thing on how they managed to do it, and I was like, this is amazing, and it was amazing content. I don’t know if you want to say it wasn’t expert content, but it certainly was experiential content that I found immensely helpful, and I don’t think I’m the only one and it wasn’t from a big giant Forum.”

UGC In Medical Searches

Sullivan touched on the concerns around UGC in medical-related searches, which has been the subject of much debate.

He stated:

“Anybody who’s ever actually suffered a medical ailment may find it’s really useful sometimes to be able to connect to other people who have that same ailment and understand what their experiences were like going through a treatment, or what their experiences were like dealing with an illness or how they’re coping with something.”

Sullivan doesn’t believe in excluding UGC from a whole category of searches.

He continued:

“You really, in my view, don’t just rule out the idea that you just could never show UGC for anything. You try to figure out where you can use the signals and how you can figure out with the system to show the stuff when it seemed to be relevant, when it seemed to be helpful, when it seemed to be part of an overall collection of search resources that you can present to people.”

Refining The Signals

Sullivan said that Google will continue to refine the signals and algorithms to address issues and improve the quality of UGC in search results.

He stated:

“Like with everything in search you should just keep working to try to improve it and adjust it and figure out how to get the better signals and how to get the better information that you’re going to present.”

Sullivan claims that including UGC in search results isn’t about prioritizing certain content.

Rather, he frames it as presenting the most relevant and helpful information for each query.

Sullivan states:

“The balance should really be can we do a better job of showing the best content overall doesn’t matter if it’s from a big site, doesn’t matter if it’s from a small site.”

Clarifying Past Statements

Sullivan emphasized that including UGC in search results is not only about “giving people what they want,” a point he feels he has been misquoted on.

He clarified:

“I again when I go back to nuance because you share things and try to explain to people, and then people will take one little thing and throw it back at you. Like, “It’s what people want,” and I’ve got that over and over. Thank you for everybody who shared, and I’m sure you can share it again, but that’s not what I said in full. I said that people are trying to get more authentic information. They want to hear from other people with experiences. They value that type of thing, and we want to show it when it’s relevant or when we actually think it’s of good quality or that it will be helpful.”

Looking Ahead

While Google’s championing of UGC is already underway, Sullivan portrayed it as an “evolutionary process” that will continue.

For websites and content creators, this emphasis on UGC reaffirms the value of fostering engaged communities and encouraging discussions around your brand and industry.

Hear Sullivan’s full statements in the interview below:

