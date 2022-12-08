Google’s Top Global & Local Search Trends Of 2022

Google’s annual report of top search trends is available, including all new categories not seen in previous years.

Google publishes data on the top trending searches every year, which is attractive on its own, but you may ask, “What can I do with this information?”

In addition to satisfying general curiosity, Google’s annual recap of the year’s top trending searches offers dozens of ideas for content publishers.

Each year I like to zero in on the categories that are most relevant from an SEO perspective, such as the “how to” and “near me” queries that offer insight into what searchers need help with.

I believe that information is more actionable for marketers than knowing Johnny Depp is the top trending person in Google in 2022, for example.

This year, Google’s report on top searches is even more helpful, with a whole hub dedicated to local searches. Type in a US city or zip code, and Google will highlight the top trends in that area.

Here’s a look at several notable sections of Google’s top search trends report.

Google’s Top Trending Long-Tail Keywords Of 2022 (US)

Creating content that answers peoples’ questions is SEO 101, so we’ll start with inspiration for your next “how to” articles.

How To Help

How to help Ukraine? How to help Ukrainian refugees? How to help abortion rights? How to help Ukraine army? How to help Uvalde? How to help Hurricane Ian? How to help Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona? How to help a dry cough? How to help restless leg syndrome during pregnancy? How to help toddler with cough?

How To Pronounce

How to pronounce Qatar? How to pronounce Kyiv? How to pronounce puzzle? How to pronounce Omicron? How to pronounce Encanto? How to pronounce Xochitl? How to pronounce Adele? How to pronounce Diwali? How to pronounce oligarch? How to pronounce Uvalde?

Recipes (How To Make…)

Sugo Cincinnati Chili Marry Me Chicken Quick pancake Mango pie Green goddess salad Jennifer Aniston salad Grinder sandwich Bella Hadid sandwich The Bear spaghetti

Who Is

Who is Andrew Tate? Who is winning the election? Who is the king of England? Who is the watcher? Who is Alex Jones? Who is Jeffrey Dahmer? Who is next in line for the throne? Who is Amber Heard? Who is Aaron Carter? Who is in NATO?

Google’s Top Trending Local Keywords Of 2022 (US)

Google’s list of top trending “near me” searches shows there’s still significant demand for personal protective equipment and at-home testing kids.

However, an uptick in searches for concerts indicates people were more eager to go out among crowds this year.

Top Near Me Searches

Gas prices near me At home COVID test near me Voting near me Early voting near me PCR test near me COVID booster near me Easter egg hunt near me Where to vote near me Concerts near me n95 masks near me

Top Searches By City

This year Google created a micro-site dedicated to top trending local searches in 2022.

You can explore trends by either entering the name of a US city or clicking around on a map.

In addition to giving a list of the top 10 searches in major cities, Google highlights anything particularly unique about the city’s search trends.

Here’s an example showing the top local search trends in Miami:

More Top Searches Of 2022

This is just a curated selection of the year’s top searches,

There’s much more to discover in Google’s Year In Search and Year In Local Search mini-sites.

Google has also put together a video recap of the year in search, which you can see below:

Featured Image: Screenshot from about.google/stories/local-year-in-search-2022/, December 2022.