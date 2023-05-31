Google’s Search Relations Team Explores Web3’s SEO Impact

In the latest episode of the “Search Off the Record” podcast, the Google Search Relations team, comprised of John Mueller, Gary Illyes, and Martin Splitt, delved into a thought-provoking conversation around the impact of Web3 on SEO.

The team provides insights and addresses the ramifications of this technology on SEO practices while acknowledging that Web3 is in its developing stages.

Web3: Revolutionizing the Internet Landscape

Web3 represents an evolution of the internet, characterized by its embrace of decentralization and utilization of blockchain technology.

Unlike the traditional web, Web3 aims to give people more control over online experiences, enhance data privacy, and facilitate peer-to-peer interactions.

The Puzzle of Web3’s Impact on SEO

During the podcast, the team discussed the implications of Web3 on SEO practices, search engine rankings, and website visibility.

Although they didn’t discuss specific details and examples, the conversation highlighted some significant considerations.

Mueller offered insights into the challenges posed by Web3 domains, explaining that these addresses resemble top-level domains but lack the recognized structure of traditional domains.

As a result, Google’s search crawlers face limitations when attempting to crawl and index content from these unconventional domains.

Mueller elaborates:

“Even if you have a browser plugin installed that does something with that made-up top-level domain, Google doesn’t know what it’s trying to do. So, from that point of view, it’s almost like a– I don’t know, vanity name that people are just using and treating it as a domain name. But it’s actually not a real domain name.”

Unveiling The Potential Use Cases

While the team acknowledges they haven’t witnessed substantial development on Web3 systems thus far, it’s worth exploring the potential use cases of this emerging technology.

Potential applications of Web3 include the following:

Decentralized Applications (dApps)

Web3 enables the creation of decentralized applications or dApps, which operate on peer-to-peer networks, often utilizing blockchain technology. Notable examples include decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, and decentralized social media networks. These applications offer increased transparency, security, and user control by operating without intermediaries.

Blockchain-Based Domains:

Web3 introduces the concept of blockchain-based domains, which diverge from traditional domain names. These domains utilize decentralized naming systems, granting users ownership and control over their domain names without reliance on centralized domain registrars. Prominent examples include Ethereum’s Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Unstoppable Domains.

Digital Identity & Privacy:

Web3 can enhance digital identity and privacy. Leveraging decentralized identity solutions and cryptographic principles, Web3 enables users to have ownership and control over their personal data. Its user-centric focus on privacy and data control aligns with the growing demand for enhanced online privacy and data protection.

Looking Ahead

While the impact of Web3 on SEO practices, search engine rankings, and website visibility remains a topic of exploration, this episode of Search Off The Record offers insights into the challenges and considerations.

Splitt acknowledged the limited progress observed thus far, stating:

“I haven’t seen as much built on Web3 systems so far. I guess if it becomes a big thing, then we’ll figure it out and investigate further.”

As Web3 technology evolves, SEO professionals and website owners may have to adapt their strategies to ensure optimal discoverability.

Source: Google Search Off The Record

