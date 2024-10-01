Google’s Search Liaison Addresses Brand Bias Concerns

In a recent interview with Aleyda Solis, Google’s Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, discussed the company’s approach to ranking smaller websites versus larger brands.

This topic has long been a point of contention, with concerns that Google’s ranking systems favor brands over independent sites.

Fairness In Search Results

Sullivan claims that Google doesn’t inherently favor brands, stating:

“Our ranking systems aren’t saying ‘are you a big brand therefore you rank’… The core of it isn’t really whether you’re big or you’re small, the core of it is whether you have the most useful, the most relevant, most satisfying information.”

The Perception Problem

Despite Google’s stance, Sullivan acknowledged the widespread perception that larger, well-established sites have an advantage in search results.

He recognized the frustration of smaller site owners who feel they cannot compete with bigger brands for visibility.

Sullivan states:

“I have looked at cases where people say you don’t like small sites, and I am not taking away from any of the real concerns because they are there… I wish they were doing better, but I can also see co-occurring in some of the same queries that I’m given other independent sites that are doing well.”

Challenges & Improvements

Sullivan admitted that Google’s systems sometimes fail to recognize high-quality content from smaller sites.

He assured that the company is actively improving this aspect of its algorithms.

Sullivan said:

“We don’t want it to be only the very big things rank well and I think in the last update we did talk about how we were taking in a lot of these concerns and trying to understand how we can do more for some of the smaller sites, the so-called independent sites.”

Advice For Smaller Sites

For independent website owners feeling discouraged, Sullivan offered some advice: focus on developing your brand.

He advised:

“If you’re a smaller site that feels like you haven’t really developed your brand, develop it. That’s not because we’re going to rank you because of your brand, but because it’s probably the things that cause people externally to recognize you as a good brand may in turn co-occur or be alongside the kinds of things that our ranking systems are kind of looking to reward.”

On advice for content creators, Sullivan adds:

“Just keep listening to your heart and doing what it is that you think is the right thing to be doing… Our ranking systems are trying to reward great content that’s made for people and if you feel like you’re doing that, then we’re going to try to catch up to you.”

Looking Ahead

Google appears to be taking these concerns seriously.

Sullivan mentioned that recent updates have aimed to do more for smaller sites. However, he maintains that Google’s goal is to show the best content regardless of brand recognition.

While challenges remain, Google’s acknowledgment of the issue and efforts to improve suggests a potential shift with future updates.

Hear Sullivan’s full statements in the video below:

Featured Image: rudall30/Shutterstock