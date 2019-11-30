Google’s Search For Beginners Episode 3: Hiring a Web Dev [RECAP]

ADVERTISEMENT

Google’s latest episode of Search for Beginners covers tips for hiring a webs developer and what their responsibilities should be.

Before getting into that, I would be remiss not to mention that the video begins with Google discussing ways that you can avoid hiring a web developer if you use Google’s resources instead. For example, businesses can quickly get themselves on the web all on their own by utilizing tools such as Google My Business.

However, a GMB page on its own is no substitute for a custom website. With that said, let’s look at Google’s recommendations for hiring a developer to create that website.

Google’s Recommendations for Hiring a Web Dev

Google emphasizes the importance of looking at developer’s portfolios. Visit some websites on your phone that they’ve developed to see whether they load fast, are easy to navigate, and are designed well.

When you’ve found a developer who’s a good fit for your project, make sure to be as specific as possible regarding what you want to achieve with the finished product. Google advises the planning stage could take several weeks to several months.

Before launching the site, show it to people who you can trust to give you an honest opinion. Also test the site across a variety of devices and browsers to see how well it functions.

Lastly, Google recommends hiring a web developer that will be available to perform tasks after the site goes live. Some ongoing responsibilities could include adding new content to the site, technical maintenance, fixing errors, and more.

See the full video down below: