Google’s Best Practices for Improving Your Google Ads Optimization Score

Google has released a set of best practices to help Google Ads users improve their optimization score.

Optimization score is a metric that was introduced back in August which evaluates how well a Google Ads campaign is optimized.

The score ranges from 0% to 100%, with 100% meaning that with 100% meaning that your account is set up to perform at its full potential.

Your optimization score can be found in the ‘Recommendations’ section in Google Ads. It looks like the example below:

How to Improve Your Google Ads Optimization Score

Google offers the following three best practices for maximizing your optimization score.

Efficient account management

Users can manage their Google Ads account more efficiently by prioritizing which actions have the highest potential improve optimization score.

Google Ads makes this easy by recommending the most impactful optimizations for an account.

Optimization score uses historical performance, auction simulations, and machine learning to make recommendations.

Apply recommendations that support business goals

Google recommends checking recommendations regularly. Google Ads frequently provides new recommendations based on real-time data.

Stay on top of the latest recommendations by checking at least once a week.

Focus on recommendations based on score uplift and dismiss recommendations not aligned with your goals.

Analyze recommendations on your own terms

Google points out that users can filter recommendations by these 4 sections:

Ads & extensions

Bids & budgets

Keywords & targeting

Repairs

Recommendations can also be downloaded for offline analysis.

Optimization score currently evaluates how well Search campaigns are set up. Soon it will also include display, video, shopping, and app campaigns.