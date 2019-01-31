Advertisement

Google’s Best Practices for Improving Your Google Ads Optimization Score

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 114
    SHARES
Google’s Best Practices for Improving Your Google Ads Optimization Score

Google has released a set of best practices to help Google Ads users improve their optimization score.

Optimization score is a metric that was introduced back in August which evaluates how well a Google Ads campaign is optimized.

The score ranges from 0% to 100%, with 100% meaning that with 100% meaning that your account is set up to perform at its full potential.

Your optimization score can be found in the ‘Recommendations’ section in Google Ads. It looks like the example below:

Google&#8217;s Best Practices for Improving Your Google Ads Optimization Score

How to Improve Your Google Ads Optimization Score

Google offers the following three best practices for maximizing your optimization score.

Efficient account management

Users can manage their Google Ads account more efficiently by prioritizing which actions have the highest potential improve optimization score.

Google Ads makes this easy by recommending the most impactful optimizations for an account.

Optimization score uses historical performance, auction simulations, and machine learning to make recommendations.

Apply recommendations that support business goals

Google recommends checking recommendations regularly. Google Ads frequently provides new recommendations based on real-time data.

Stay on top of the latest recommendations by checking at least once a week.

Focus on recommendations based on score uplift and dismiss recommendations not aligned with your goals.

Analyze recommendations on your own terms

Google points out that users can filter recommendations by these 4 sections:

  • Ads & extensions
  • Bids & budgets
  • Keywords & targeting
  • Repairs

Recommendations can also be downloaded for offline analysis.

Optimization score currently evaluates how well Search campaigns are set up. Soon it will also include display, video, shopping, and app campaigns.

CategoryNewsPaid Search

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next