Google Announces Free Webmaster Conferences

Google announced that they will be hosting free conferences worldwide. The goal is to bring search related information direct to people in their own country and in their own language. Each event will be completely free.

Google promised to reveal the details of more Webmaster Conferences coming to communities around the world.

What Are the Webmaster Conferences?

The Webmaster Conferences are intended to match the needs of the webmasters located in the communities in which they are held.

According to Google:

“These events are primarily located where it’s difficult to access search conferences or information about Google Search, or where there’s a specific need for a Search event. For example, if we identify that a region has problems with hacked sites, we may organize an event focusing on that specific topic.”

Webmaster Conferences Coming to Europe and North America

Google noted that events are coming to Europe and North America. No dates or locations are to be announced.

According to Google’s announcement:

“We will also host web communities in Europe and North America later this year, so keep an eye out for the announcements!”

Webmaster Conference Japan March & April 2019

Google hosted a Webmaster Conference in Okinawa and Fukuoka, Japan in March and April 2019. Gary Illyes and several Japanese Googlers attended.

Sessions at the Japanese Webmaster Conferences included:

The New Search Console & Helping The Long Tail Web

Google Image Search

Webmaster Conferences are Coming to India and Indonesia

Fifteen Webmaster conferences are coming to India from June 17, 2019 to Aug 09, 2019. Two events are coming to Indonesia.

The complete list of conferences and registration forms for the Indian conferences are here.

According to the official Google announcement for the Indian events:

“We are hosting the Webmaster conferences 2019 (rebranded from Google Search conference) as Google deeply cares about the creation of local language content and discovery of this content. These conferences are a series of one day events across 15 cities in India…”

Read the official Google Webmaster Conferences announcement here

Find a list of upcoming events here

Webmaster Conference Page here.

Images by Shutterstock, Modified by Author