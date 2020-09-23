Google Web Stories WordPress Plugin Officially Released

Google announced that their Web Stories WordPress plugin is out of beta and available at the WordPress Plugin Repository. This plugin makes it easy for WordPress publishers to create content in the Google Web Stories format, enabling publishers to attract more visitors.

The plugin was previously available at GitHub as a beta version. It is now available as a full WordPress plugin.

Be Seen in More Places on Google

Web Stories is a way to use existing content to create short form content that can be “snacked” on quickly. That’s why the format is called Web Stories.

Screenshot of a Single Web Story in a Google Search Results Page

If users are interested they can click through to get the full article.

Content that is in the Web Story format can be seen at the top of the regular Google Search. But there are opportunities to be seen elsewhere.

Google shows content in the Web Story format in the following places:

Google Search

Google Images

Google Discover

Google App

Web Stories WordPress Plugin Simplifies the Format

There are many fussy requirements for how content should be formatted for Web Stories. For example, videos should be oriented in a vertical and not horizontal layout.

Additionally the minimum font size must be 24 pixels and each Web Stories page should be no longer than 200 characters.

Who has time to memorize all that, right?

Google’s Web Stories WordPress plugin makes makes it easier to create a Web Storries, without having to read a manual.

The new plugin features a drag and drop interface and templates to make it easy to create web stories

Google has also created a partnership with stock image and video providers to make free images and videos available to plugin users.

According to Google:

“…we’ve collaborated with Unsplash to make their extensive high-quality photo library just a click away, as well as Coverr, giving you high-quality, free stock video right from the editor. We’ll add more templates, stock media integrations and features in the near future.”

These are the Web Stories WordPress plugin features:

“…make the production of stories as easy as possible from a technical perspective. The Web Stories format comes with preset but flexible layout templates, standardized UI controls, and components for sharing and adding follow-on content. …can be shared and embedded across sites and apps without being confined to a single ecosystem. Supports analytics and bookend capabilities for viral sharing and monetization. Web Stories enable monetization capability for publishers using affiliate links.”

Web Stories WordPress Plugin Requirements

Google’s Web Stories WordPress plugin requires a minimum WordPress Version of 5.3.1. It also requires a minimum PHP version of 5.6.

Those are modest requirements that should be in reach of the vast majority of active WordPress publishers.

The Web Stories WordPress plugin is currently available at the WordPress plugin repository for download. But it can also be more easily installed through your WordPress admin dashboard through the Plugin admin page.

