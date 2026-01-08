Why Your Small Business’s Google Visibility in 2026 Depends on AEO [Webinar]

AI Assistants Decide Which Local Businesses Get Recommended

In 2026, local visibility on SERPs is no longer controlled by traditional search rankings alone.

AI assistants are increasingly deciding which businesses get recommended when customers ask who to call, book, or trust nearby.

Tools like Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Siri are shaping these decisions in ways that leave many small businesses unseen.

AI-powered search is already influencing your shoppers’ choices without a website click ever happening.

Your future customers are relying on answer engines to surface a single recommendation, not a list of options.

Yet most small businesses remain invisible to AI because their Google Business Profile information is incomplete, inconsistent, or structured in ways these AI chat systems cannot confidently interpret. The result is fewer calls, missed bookings, and lost revenue.

In this upcoming webinar session, Raj Madhavni, Co-Founder, Alpha SEO Pros at Thryv, will explain how AI assistants evaluate local businesses today and which signals most influence recommendations. He will also identify the common gaps that prevent businesses from being selected and outline how to address them before 2026.

What You’ll Learn

How to implement AEO to improve local business visibility

The ranking signals AI assistants use to select local businesses

A practical roadmap to increase AI driven visibility, trust, and conversions in 2026

Save Your Spot

Why Attend?

This webinar gives small business owners and marketers a clear framework for competing in an AI driven local search environment. You will leave with actionable guidance to close visibility gaps, strengthen trust signals, and position your business as the one AI assistants recommend when customers ask.

Register now to prepare your business for local AI search in 2026.

🛑 Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the on demand recording after the session.