Google To Upgrade Video Action Campaigns To Demand Gen

Google has unveiled plans to phase out its Video Action Campaigns in favor of the Demand Gen campaign type, with the transition set to begin in Q2 2025.

Key Changes

Michael Levinson, VP and GM of Social, Local, and Vertical Ads at Google, outlined several aspects of the upgrade:

Multi-Format Approach: Demand Gen campaigns will allow advertisers to use video and image ads within a single campaign. Expanded Reach: The new format will extend ad placements beyond YouTube to include Discover and Gmail. Audience Targeting: New features include lookalike segments to reach audiences similar to existing customers. Performance Metrics: Google claims early data shows improved campaign conversion rates using video and image assets.

Transition Timeline

The shift will occur in stages:

Early 2025 : Introduction of a migration tool for manual upgrades

: Introduction of a migration tool for manual upgrades March 2025 : Suspension of new Video Action Campaign creation

: Suspension of new Video Action Campaign creation Q2 2025: Automatic upgrade of remaining Video Action Campaigns

Preparation For Advertisers

Google is advising advertisers to:

Begin experimenting with Demand Gen campaigns Use upcoming tools to duplicate existing campaign settings Familiarize themselves with new features and best practices

Advertiser Success Story

Food delivery platform DoorDash reported significant improvements after testing Demand Gen campaigns. Working with Kepler, they achieved a 15x higher conversion rate at a 50% more efficient cost per action compared to their Video Action Campaigns.

Support & Resources

Google plans to provide ongoing support throughout the transition, including:

An upcoming webinar featuring product experts

Updates via the @GoogleAds Twitter account

Detailed information in the Google Ads Help Center

Creative excellence and best practices guides

A comprehensive FAQ page

Marketers should prepare to adapt their strategies for this platform change. As adoption increases, the real impact on ad performance and user experience will become clearer.

Featured Image: Veroniksha/Shutterstock