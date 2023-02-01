Google Updates Search Console Video Indexing Report

Google is rolling out an update to the Search Console Video indexing report, aimed at providing publishers and content creators with more comprehensive insights into how their videos perform in search results.

The updated report will include more detailed information on video impressions, and the ability to filter data by sitemap.

Video Impressions

Google is making it easier to understand video performance by adding daily video impressions to the Video indexing report.

These impressions are grouped by page, meaning that each appearance of the same page in a single search result page or Discover session is counted as one impression.

However, the Search performance report groups video search appearances by property, not URL. Only one impression is counted if multiple pages appear in a search result.

This means that the Search performance report may show fewer impressions than the Video indexing report.

Sitemap Filter

Google is adding a new feature to the Video indexing report to help website owners and content creators focus on the video pages that are most important to them.

This feature allows the report to be filtered to show only video pages that are included in a selected sitemap, impacting all aspects of the report, including the chart, chart totals, issue list, and exports.

In Summary

These updates to the Search Console Video indexing report are part of Google’s ongoing efforts to make it easier for website owners and content creators to understand and improve the visibility of their videos in search results.

The new insights provided by the updated report can help website owners make more informed decisions about their video content and drive better results.

Source: Google

Featured Image: IB Photography/Shutterstock