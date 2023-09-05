Google Updates Policy On Cryptocurrency Ads

Google announced it will update its advertising policy related to cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based games in September 2023.

The update aims to clarify the rules around promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and related products on Google Ads.

What’s Changing?

Starting September 15, advertisers will be allowed to run ads for NFT games that don’t promote gambling. Additionally, ads must meet specific requirements and be certified by Google.

Acceptable NFT game ads include those promoting in-game purchases of items like virtual apparel, weapons, or armor that enhance the user’s experience.

However, Google will continue prohibiting game ads where players can wager or stake NFTs to win cryptocurrencies or other NFT prizes.

Simulated casino games involving NFT rewards will remain banned. Ads leading users to gambling sites that integrate NFTs will not be allowed.

What Does This Mean For Advertisers?

Advertisers wanting to promote gambling-related NFT content must comply with Google’s gambling policy and obtain the proper certification. This updated ad policy will apply globally across all accounts.

Google said violations will not immediately result in account suspension. Instead, advertisers will receive a warning at least seven days before any potential suspension.

Consequences Of Non-Compliance

Google expects all advertisers to adhere to local laws in any region their ads target. This policy will be applied globally to all accounts advertising these products.

Violations of this policy will not result in immediate account suspension without prior warning. Instead, Google will issue a warning at least seven days before any suspension occurs.

Concluding Notes

The move comes as NFTs and blockchain gaming continue to grow in popularity. However, the nascent space has raised regulatory concerns around gambling. Google’s latest policy clarification aims to balance innovation and responsible advertising.

Featured Image: Rcc_Btn/Shutterstock