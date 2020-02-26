Start Now!
Advertisement

Google Updates Image Search With Icons for Products, Recipes, & Videos

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 185
    SHARES
Google Updates Image Search With Icons for Products, Recipes, & Videos

Google is updating its image search results pages with icons indicating what type of content the images lead to.

If an image surfaced in search results comes from a product page, a recipe, or a video, Google will highlight it with a special icon.

Danny Sullivan, Google’s Search Liaison, shared the following example on Twitter:

Google Updates Image Search With Icons for Products, Recipes, &#038; Videos

As shown in the example, you can mouse-over the icons to either expand the text or reveal the length of a video.

Sullivan says this change is rolling out later in the week to Google Images on desktop.

Google Giveth and Google Taketh Away

The new icons for product, recipes, and videos in image search will be shown where the image’s dimensions have traditionally been displayed.

Rather than figuring out a different way to display an image’s dimensions on mouse-over, Google is simply removing that feature.

Not to worry though, as this information can still be retrieved by clicking on the thumbnail and then mousing-over the image that appears in the larger preview. An example is shown below:

Google Updates Image Search With Icons for Products, Recipes, &#038; Videos

Image Licensing Information Still in Beta Testing

Sullivan reminds site owners that Google is still beta testing the ability to display image licensing information in search results.

News broke last week that Google would begin testing this feature, which pulls licensing information from a web page’s structured data.

Google also provided directions for site owners on how to mark up their licensable images with the appropriate structured data.

You can learn more about that here: Google to Highlight Image Licensing Information in Image Search Results

CategoryNewsSEO
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next
ok