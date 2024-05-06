Google Core Update: How To Write High-Ranking, High-Quality Content in 2024

This post was sponsored by Fiverr Pro. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

Even in the era of automation, quality still wins over quantity when it comes to search rankings.

With the recent surge of generative AI, the demand for human-created, high-quality content is greater than ever.

Google’s latest update aimed to improve search result quality by reducing unhelpful, unoriginal content by 40%.

So, what kind of content does Google deem high quality these days?

How can you ensure your content performs well on search engines in 2024?

The simple answer is to focus on user experience rather than the search engine itself – in other words: make human connection the priority.

While many businesses are taking advantage of AI tools to populate their sites, those who still see the value in human-created, user-centric content will ultimately win out.

In this guide, we’ll break down the key steps to creating high-quality content that ranks on Google in 2024.

Step 1: Align Your Content Strategy With Campaign & User Journey Goals

Delivering the right content to the right audience at the right time is crucial for SEO success.

And with Google’s latest core update, it’s more important than ever to provide a seamless and personalized experience for your audience throughout their user journey.

Here’s how you can use audience research and user insights to create content that drives results:

Identify Your Target Personas : Start by defining your ideal audience personas. Understand their demographics, preferences, pain points, and behaviors.

: Start by defining your ideal audience personas. Understand their demographics, preferences, pain points, and behaviors. Map Out Your User Journey : Visualize the various stages your customers go through, and identify the touchpoints where they interact with your brand.

: Visualize the various stages your customers go through, and identify the touchpoints where they interact with your brand. Tailor Your Content To Each Stage: Meet your audience at each stage of the user journey, and address their specific needs with content that’s relevant, targeted, and effective.

Pro Tip: Don’t have the time or bandwidth to tackle these tasks? You can still move your business forward by hiring a professional SEO strategist to help plan your campaigns and keep you on track.

Step 2: Analyze Real User Data & Identify Content Gaps

As you’re building your content strategy, you’ll need insights into your audience’s behavior, preferences, and engagement patterns.

Utilize analytics tools to gather valuable user data and track key metrics such as website traffic, click-through rates, and conversion rates.

With this information, you can conduct a thorough audit of your existing content and identify gaps and areas for improvement.

Here’s how you can adjust your strategy to a more user-centric approach:

Build credibility by honing in on E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness).

by honing in on E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trustworthiness). Try leveraging real experts as content creators, elevating their first-hand experience to create truly helpful content from a trustworthy source. (This is particularly helpful for subjects such as finance or medicine.)

as content creators, elevating their first-hand experience to create truly helpful content from a trustworthy source. (This is particularly helpful for subjects such as finance or medicine.) Be sure to display the writer as an experienced, authoritative figure in your post, with a link to an author archive page.

in your post, with a link to an author archive page. Maintain relevance by keeping your content up to date and checking frequently for possible revamps.

Step 3: Plan Content That Matches User Intent

Once you gain a deeper understanding of your customer touchpoints, it’s time to plan your content accordingly.

Start by developing detailed outlines for each piece of content that match user intent and meet their needs and expectations.

“Understanding and aligning content with user intent is crucial for SEO success. With Google’s algorithm updates, it’s essential to create content that is not only helpful but also answers specific questions your target audience has. Focus on crafting content that resonates with your audience, addresses their needs, and communicates your message clearly, while ensuring it’s relevant, engaging, and directly addresses the concerns and interests of your readers.”

– Alan Redondo, SEO and PPC Expert

It’s also important to establish your own unique voice, as authentic and original content tends to rank higher on SERPS.

And make sure to avoid fluff and keep your content to the point – searchers want to see their questions answered and needs addressed with as little fuss as possible.

Step 4: Write Content With Proactive Engagement In Mind

When you create content, the goal is to encourage interaction, discussion, and sharing among users, which boosts your brand awareness organically.

One effective strategy is to craft compelling headlines, introductions, and calls-to-action that prompt users to engage with your content.

You can also use interactive elements such as polls, quizzes, and surveys to encourage participation and feedback.

If you’re looking to maximize user engagement, a multichannel approach is key.

Choose the most appropriate content formats and channels for each stage of the user journey, and consider using blog posts, social media, email campaigns, etc. based on where your audience is most active.

Pro Tip: User Generated Content (UGC) can be beneficial for your overall search strategy. With Google favoring human insights, comment sections and other forms of human interactions are helpful for discoverability.

Ready to start getting the most out of your content and utilizing the multitude of channels available?

Step 5: Analyze Performance & Pivot

Once you’ve implemented your content strategy, it’s essential to regularly monitor its performance and be prepared to make adjustments as needed.

Keep an eye on key performance indicators (KPIs) to gauge the effectiveness of your content, and pay attention to user feedback and comments to understand how your audience is responding.

Are they finding it helpful and engaging, or are there areas where you could improve?

Take note of any trends or patterns that emerge and use this information to inform future content decisions.

Embracing Human Talent In The AI Era

The human touch is essential to SEO success in today’s landscape, and Google’s latest update supports that.

As it stands, content that’s created for and by humans will outperform generic, AI-generated content every time.

So if you’re looking to set your website apart, it’s best to pivot away from sheer search volume and more towards what will resonate deeply with your target audience.

After all, the more value you provide to users, the more likely you are to beat the algorithm and boost your rankings.

But let’s say you’re a small business owner with a small team and limited hiring capacity.

How do you compete with organizations that have the in-house expertise necessary to implement this kind of content strategy?

How can you access the human talent needed to form genuine connections with your audience?

Whether you’re seeking an SEO professional to help you target your users, or a writer/artist to help you create content, it might help to start bringing on freelancers to fill in any talent gaps.

Fiverr Pro, for example, is a great solution for matching and collaborating with top-tier, pre-vetted freelance talent.

You can use it to find people with the right set of skills to help you execute your projects and add that much-needed human touch to your content.

In the meantime, use these tips to build out your content strategy, so that as you begin to expand your team, you’ll know which tasks to prioritize, moving forward.

