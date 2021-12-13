Using Google Trends To Optimize Your Content Strategy Timing [Podcast]

Creating content and want to know what was trending in search last week, month, or year? Google Trends can help you find useful and timely data. But how do you use it effectively?

If you want to create content that stays ahead of the curve, keeping up with the latest trends is an absolute must. And our guest has some insider tips to help you.

Having formerly held SEO roles at some of the world’s biggest publications, Louisa Frahm knows news SEO. And she knows how to use trends to her advantage.

Now, she’s now a Trends Curator at Google. And she joins Loren Baker to discuss Google Trends and how you can use it to plan your content.

What makes Google Trends so useful is that it shows exactly what people have searched for in the last hour or whatever time frame. Use it to catch hot news items, plan your marketing strategies, and more. Find out how to push your content to the top by using the unique features of Google Trends.

As Google Trends curators, we’re data journalists. It’s all about mining through so much data in terms of search queries and what people are interested in at any given time. It’s sifting through that and putting it together in an easy-to-understand way for the general public.– Louisa Frahm, 11:30

The real-time insights that you’re getting from Google Trends, that just sets them apart from everything. –Louisa Frahm, 29:25

I really like the way that you can drill down on the local level to pull some of the trend information.–Loren Baker, 14:04

[00:01] – How Louisa landed a job at Google.

[08:25] – What Louisa is doing now at Google Trends.

[15:07] – What are Google Trends breakout modules?

[16:05] – How news SEO professionals can benefit from Google Trends.

[18:48] – Can Google Trends be used for forecasting future content?

[20:32] – What is the difference between rising queries and top queries?

[21:52] – How to use Google Trends to influence new product development.

[24:09] – The example of bloating.

[25:51] – What the difference is between 30 and 90 on Google Trends.

[27:03] – A good way of going beyond keywords with head terms and long tail.

[27:52] – A hack for the front end.

[28:58] – Is there a difference between data on Google Trends vs Keyword Planner & Keyword Research Tools?

[30:32] – Can you set alerts and can it be country-specific?

[32:44] – A quick case study of water pills.

[35:46] – Looking at trends that are tapering off.

[38:25] –The urban dictionary challenge: top trending search on Google Trends now.

[40:45] – Last-minute tips on using Google trends for the holiday season.

[48:14] – What are breakout queries?

Resources Mentioned:

https://trends.google.com/

https://trends.google.com/trends/subscriptions

It is really interesting to match up the trends accordingly because I know in the world of SEO it’s very easy for us to just make an assumption. –Loren Baker, 39:07

Specifically for news SEOs, Google Trends will really help you, especially in the rising queries, to find those breakout questions that people are searching for. – Louisa Frahm, 16:08

Google Trends really stood out from all of the other tools to me because of its real-time capabilities.– Louisa Frahm, 10:12

