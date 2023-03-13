Google To Unify GA4 & Google Ads Conversion Windows

Google has announced a significant change for advertisers who use Google Analytics 4 (GA4) and Google Ads.

As of March 31, 2023, Google Ads will solely use GA4’s conversion window settings, meaning advertisers can no longer configure conversion windows independently.

The conversion window refers to the period following an ad interaction (such as a click or video view) during which a conversion is recorded.

Currently, conversion window settings can be configured independently in both Google Ads and GA4, leading to discrepancies in performance reporting between the two platforms.

To solve this problem, Google will automatically update conversion window settings for GA4 imported conversions in Google Ads, ensuring report consistency.

Google is notifying advertisers about this change via email.

If your account contains conversions with inconsistent conversion window settings in GA4 and Google Ads, you may receive an email similar to the one received by Charles Farina:

Another change in unifying GA4 and Google Ads. Google is removing the ability to have independently configured conversion windows. After March 31, GA4 conversions in Google Ads will solely use the GA4 settings. GA4 allows you to select 30, 60, or 90-day conversion windows. pic.twitter.com/kgjj661dMS — Charles Farina (@CharlesFarina) March 9, 2023

The email reads:

“We will automatically update your conversion window settings for Google Analytics 4 (GA4) imported conversions in Google Ads to match the conversion window settings in GA4… On March 31, 2023, we will automatically update your conversion window setting in Google Ads to match the conversion window setting in GA4… After March 31, 2023, conversion window setting changes can be made in the GA4 user interface.”

While this update will help reduce confusion, some advertisers may require more flexibility.

Previously, Google Ads allowed advertisers to select conversion window lengths ranging from one to 90 days.

Advertisers can opt out of this change by contacting Google support.

In Summary

Google Ads will solely use GA4’s conversion window settings as of March 31.

This change will provide more accurate insights and help marketers optimize their campaigns more effectively.

Accurate performance reporting is essential in making data-driven decisions.

Google advises advertisers to review conversion window settings in GA4 and Google Ads to ensure they align with campaign goals and objectives.

Featured Image: afotostock/Shutterstock