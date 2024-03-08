Google To Remove “Add Me To Search” People Cards In April

Google has announced that it will discontinue its “people cards” feature in Google Search on April 7.

The decision comes after Google realized the feature was not as helpful for users as initially hoped.

People cards were introduced in 2020 to make it easier for individuals to highlight information about themselves on Google Search, such as websites and social profiles. The feature was initially launched in India, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, but individuals in other countries could access it using a VPN.

In an email sent to users who created people cards, Google stated,

“While people cards worked as intended, in the years since its launch, we’ve learned this feature wasn’t as helpful for people as we hoped.”

Google is letting users download or save content from their people cards until May 7, after which the information will be deleted.

Background: People Cards As A Virtual Business Card

People cards were designed to serve as virtual business cards, helping professionals, performers, influencers, entrepreneurs, job hunters, and freelancers establish a notable online presence.

This feature was handy for individuals who shared a common name or had difficulty gaining visibility in search results.

The card included fields for a user’s name, location, job, a brief “About” section, and optional links to social profiles and other relevant information.

Impact & Future Implications

Discontinuing people cards will only affect this specific feature on Google Search and won’t impact other Google products or services. However, the change may be disappointing for users who have relied on the feature to establish their online presence and improve their visibility in search results.

Google’s decision to retire people cards raises questions about the future of similar features designed to help individuals showcase their personal information and professional achievements online.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, companies like Google evaluate the effectiveness of new features to ensure they provide meaningful value to their users.

Retiring features that don’t provide adequate value allows Google to allocate resources to more helpful tools.

Google will send users a reminder as the April 7 discontinuation date approaches.

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock