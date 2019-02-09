Google to Introduce Job Posting Markup for Remote Jobs

Google will soon be rolling out the ability for companies to highlight postings for remote jobs in search results.

This will make it easier for people to search for jobs where they can work from home.

The announcement of this new feature is being sent to site owners directly via Google Search Console.

Looks like you'll be able to add remote job markup to postings in Google Search. pic.twitter.com/rjOr5IVB5l — Dan Shure (@dan_shure) February 8, 2019

Businesses will have to mark up their remote job postings with structured data in order for them to be labeled appropriately in search results.

Google indicates that the following conditions must be met in order for a job posting to be considered remote:

The job posting must be for a fully remote position and have the jobLocationType field set to ‘TELECOMMUTE.’

Jobs that allow partial work-from-home or have other negotiable arrangements are not considered fully remote.

The following recommendations should be considered when marking up a remote job posting with structured data:

Google recommends specifying a minimum of one country from which applicants are eligible to work with applicantLocationRequirements.

Additional applicant location eligibility criteria (such as qualifying states) can be specified as well.

If the posting is not marked up with applicantLocationRequirements then Google will assume the job is available to everyone in the same country as the jobLocation value.

Labeling of remote job postings in Google search has not officially rolled out yet, but the company says it will be launching “soon.”

I expect there will be another announcement when the feature does launch. In the meantime, Google is giving businesses an opportunity to prepare early.

