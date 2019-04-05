Advertisement

Google: The Web is Faster Since Page Speed Became a Ranking Factor

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
  • 92
    SHARES
Google: The Web is Faster Since Page Speed Became a Ranking Factor

Google says sites are faster and abandonment rates are down since making page speed a ranking factor last year.

In 2018, Google made page speed a ranking factor for mobile searches.

Around that time improvements starting being observed across the whole web ecosystem. On a per country basis, web pages in more than 95% of countries have improved speeds.

There was even improvement in a certain segment of sites where there was no improvement the previous year:

“For the slowest one-third of traffic, we saw user-centric performance metrics improve by 15% to 20% in 2018. As a comparison, no improvement was seen in 2017.”

Developers are clearly making page speed a priority. In 2018, they ran over a billion PageSpeed Insights audits for over 200 million unique URLs.

Abandonment Rates are Down

As is well understood in online marketing–the longer a site takes to load, the more likely users are to abandon it.

Well, it turns out the opposite is also true. When a site loads faster, users are more likely to stay.

“Thanks to these speed improvements, we’ve observed a 20% reduction in abandonment rate for navigations initiated from Search.”

Site owners can measure their abandonment rate metric via the Network Error Logging API available in Chrome.

CategoryMobile SearchNews
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next