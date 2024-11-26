Google Tests Bare-Bones Hotel Search In Three EU Countries

Google is beginning a test that will change hotel search results for users in Germany, Belgium, and Estonia.

This test will remove features like the map and hotel listings, replacing them with regular blue links to hotel websites and comparison sites.

The experiment will only affect users in these three countries, whether searching locally or internationally.

It won’t impact users outside these countries or when searching for a specific hotel.

Compliance With The Digital Markets Act (DMA)

Google is testing these changes to follow new rules in Europe called the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

In the past year, Google has made over 20 updates. These updates include new sections and formats to make comparison sites for flights, hotels, and shopping more visible.

The results of these changes have been mixed.

Major travel aggregators and comparison sites have gained visibility. However, other businesses, like airlines, hotel operators, and small retailers, have seen a drop in free direct booking clicks by as much as 30%.

Purpose Of The Test

Google will run this test in Germany, Belgium, and Estonia to see how proposed changes affect user experience and website traffic.

Google is hesitant about this decision. The company maintains that reverting to a “ten blue links” format would disadvantage both users and businesses.

Gary Illyes, Analyst at Google, emphasized that the test is temporary and websites need not take any action during the experimental period.

Looking Ahead

The results of this test results could influence future decisions about how search engines operate in Europe and potentially shape regulations worldwide.

Google says normal search functionality will resume after the test concludes, although the timing of the conclusion is unclear.

Featured Image: Michael Derrer Fuchs/Shutterstock