Google Tests a New Look for Top Menu Bar

Google is testing out a new look for the top navigation bar in search results.

The top menu appears to be getting a slight visual upgrade with the addition of icons to represent each category of search results.

Joe Youngblood spotted the test today and published a screenshot on Twitter:

Well this is new…. right? pic.twitter.com/Rg9KE1sWdx — Joe Youngblood (@YoungbloodJoe) March 28, 2019

As you can see in the screenshot above, the icons appear gray and get filled in with color once selected.

What’s also interesting about this test, as Youngblood notes, is that the new design appeared mid-session.

He entered a query while the regular design was displayed and was greeted with the new design when the search results were returned.

It literally just changed for me a few minutes ago. I typed a search on old menu design and it displayed SERPs in new design. — Joe Youngblood (@YoungbloodJoe) March 28, 2019

From what I can tell, the change is purely aesthetic. No new menu items were added and I’m assuming the search results below the navigation menu are displayed the same way.

Although I’m not able to replicate this test so I can’t say for sure if anything else is different.

In any case, it’s a nice looking change that may help people find what they need even faster.