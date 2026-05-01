Google Tells Developers To Build For AI Agents, Not Just Humans

Google’s web.dev site now includes guidance advising developers to treat AI agents as a distinct audience alongside human visitors.

Titled “Build agent-friendly websites,” it tells developers that “some human users are pivoting from manual navigation to delegating goal-oriented journeys to AI agents.”

Google frames this as a design problem, noting that websites built with complex hover states and shifting layouts are “functionally broken for agents.”

What The Guide Covers

Google describes three ways agents interpret websites:

Screenshots let agents use vision models to identify elements visually. Raw HTML gives agents the DOM structure and hierarchy. And the accessibility tree provides what Google calls a “high-fidelity map” of interactive elements, stripped of visual noise.

Google’s recommendations for agent-friendly design include using semantic HTML elements like <button> and <a> over styled <div> elements, keeping layouts stable across pages, linking <label> tags to inputs with the for attribute, and setting cursor: pointer on clickable elements.

Google wraps up with a statement that highlights the connection between agent optimization and current web standards:

“Everything we suggest to make a site ‘agent-ready’ also makes sites better for humans.”

WebMCP As A Forward Signal

At the bottom of the guide, Google links to WebMCP, a proposed web standard for helping websites interact with agents. Chrome’s team describes it as an early preview program and is accepting sign-ups for developers who want to experiment.

WebMCP would let websites register tools with defined input/output schemas that agents can discover and call as functions. Slobodan Manic covered WebMCP last week as part of the broader protocol stack forming around agent interaction.

Why This Matters

Semantic HTML, stable layouts, and proper accessibility markup have been web development defaults for years, and we’ve covered agent-optimization in depth.

What’s new is Google making this an official developer resource. Putting agent-friendliness on web.dev signals that Google is treating agent interaction as part of its developer guidance, alongside established areas like accessibility and performance.

For sites that already follow accessibility best practices, there’s little to change. For those that don’t, the business case for semantic HTML now extends beyond screen readers to AI agents that browse, compare, and transact on behalf of users.

Looking Ahead

The WebMCP early preview program is open for sign-ups. Chrome is listed for Google I/O on May 19–20, giving developers another place to watch for updates on browser-based agent interactions.

Featured Image: Summit Art Creations/Shutterstock