Google Streamlines Ad Creation Process

Google is rolling out several updates designed to streamline the process of creating ads with multiple extensions.

Ad extensions such as sitelinks and lead forms can significantly improve clickthrough rate. Google cites internal data showing advertisers see a 20% increase in clickthrough rate when four sitelinks show with search ads.

The problem for time-strapped marketers is that managing ads and ad extensions required separate steps.

Now, you can create campaigns with ad extensions in a single workflow.

Additionally, you will see “ad extensions” referred to as “assets” throughout the remainder of this article, as Google is adopting a new term for them.

Sitelink “extensions” are now sitelink “assets; price “extensions” are now price “assets,” and so on.

There’s no change to how the assets function; the difference is in name only.

With that cleared up, here’s more information about how the ad creation workflow is changing.

New Workflows For Search & Performance Max Campaigns

When creating search and performance max campaigns, you’ll encounter a further step before the final review called Ads & assets.

During this step, you can add various assets such as images, sitelinks, prices, lead forms, and anything else that applies to your campaign goals.

If you’re unsure which assets are worth utilizing, Google will now provide recommendations based on what you want to achieve.

As you add the assets, a preview tool will show you how they’ll look in search results.

Assets created for the first time during this new workflow will be available when working on other campaigns and ad groups.

Existing ad extensions will automatically transition to assets while maintaining their associations at the account, campaign, and ad group levels.

New Reporting For Google Ads Assets

You can monitor the performance of assets in the new “Ads & assets” menu.

Clicking on Assets will take you to a page where you can toggle between Asset and Association in a drop-down menu.

The “Asset” table view reports on headlines and descriptions, while the “Association” table view reports on assets like images and prices.

You can see how assets perform at the account, campaign, and ad group levels and filter results by asset type.

Lastly, a combinations report will allow you to see the top-performing combinations of assets.

Availability

Updated Google Ads workflows and reporting, except the combinations report, will be available in the coming weeks.

The combinations report will roll out in the next few months, Google says.

