Google Sitelinks Algorithm Bug Shows Wrong Links

Google’s search algorithms are showing multiple languages in the sitelinks for Google Search Console. Regardless of whether this is new or not, it may give an idea of how the underlying algorithm evaluates a website for sitelinks.

Sitelinks Are Supposed To Be Helpful

Sitelinks is a Google Search feature that shows links to different areas of a website when a user does a search for a brand name. Google supposedly analyze a website’s site structure and links to pages that users will find the most useful, which is helpful. Google’s documentation doesn’t get into details of what that analysis analyzes but I suspect that Google notes which sections of a site users tend to search for, inbound links, and site architecture (internal linking) then uses that information to generate the sitelinks feature.

There may be a bug in how Google is showing sitelinks for Google Search Console though.

A search for Google Search Console shows sitelinks in multiple languages:

Japanese

Hungarian

Dutch

Danish

Screenshot Of Google Sitelinks Bug

I searched using the domains of other websites and didn’t see the same effect. It’s unclear how long this has been happening but it’s interesting from an SEO perspective. The reason it’s interesting is because whatever analysis Google is using to determine sitelinks is causing this weird search result.

Hat tip to web developer and search marketing expert Brenda Malone (LinkedIn profile) for spotting this!