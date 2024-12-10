Google Site Reputation Abuse: FAQ Addresses Concerns

Google has released FAQ guidance on its site reputation abuse policy.

The update covers important points about managing third-party content and recovery processes.

Breaking Down Third-Party Content Rules

Google wants to clarify what counts as a violation. Using third-party content is not a problem in itself.

A violation happens when that content is used to take advantage of a site’s existing rankings.

Google explains:

“Having third-party content alone is not a violation of the site reputation abuse policy. It’s only a violation if the content is being published in an attempt to abuse search rankings by taking advantage of the host site’s ranking signals.”

This is especially important for publishers using:

Freelance writers

White-label services

External content creators

User-generated content

Google defines third-party content as:

“Content created by a separate entity than the host site,” including “users of that site, freelancers, white-label services, content created by people not employed directly by the host site.”

Recovery Options: What Works & What Doesn’t

Publishers who want to fix manual actions now have clear instructions on what to do with their content:

What Not to Do:

Don’t move content to subdirectories or subdomains.

Don’t redirect URLs that have received penalties.

Don’t just move content without proper documentation.

As stated in the FAQ:

“Moving content to a subdirectory or subdomain within the same site’s domain name: This doesn’t resolve the underlying issue and may be viewed as an attempt to circumvent our spam policy, which may lead to broader actions against a site in Google Search.”

However, Google notes that:

“Moving content to a new domain: This is far less likely to be an issue if the new domain has no established reputation and you follow our spam policies.”

What to Do:

Move content to new domains that do not have a good reputation.

Use “noindex” tags and make proper reconsideration requests.

Apply “nofollow” attributes for any necessary cross-linking.

Affiliate Content Gets Green Light

Good news for publishers: Google confirmed that affiliate content is not affected by this policy.

The documentation clarifies:

“The policy is not about targeting affiliate content… Affiliate links marked appropriately aren’t considered site reputation abuse.”

To comply, publishers must properly mark their affiliate links. This means you can continue to earn money through legitimate strategies while following the new rules.

Technical Implementation Guidelines

For websites under manual action, Google has outlined important technical requirements:

Using a noindex tag alone will not remove the penalty automatically. You must submit reconsideration requests through Search Console. You need to document all steps taken to fix the issues.

The documentation reads:

“You still need to reply to the manual action in Search Console and explain that the content has been noindexed. We recommend doing this rather than letting the manual action remain against your site.”

The guidance also addresses linking practices:

“If you link from the old site to the new site, make use of the nofollow attribute for those links on the old site.”

Forward-Looking Implications

This FAQ release shows that Google is improving how it communicates policy changes.

The clarifications arrive at a crucial time as publishers work to align their strategies with Google’s evolving standards while maintaining sustainable businesses.

Featured Image: Mameraman/Shutterstock