Google Shopping Searches On Desktop Get More Visual

Google is making the shopping experience on desktop more visual by adding a more comprehensive selection of product images.

In an example from Google shown below, you can see how search results for product category pages contain a whole row of thumbnail images.

Presumably, the images are pulled from the pages linked to in search results, though Google doesn’t specify.

As you scroll down the page, you’ll see a unique search feature with prices and ratings dedicated to individual product results.

Clicking on one of the products will bring up a panel on the right with links to different retailers selling the product.

This feature allows you to read more about a product without losing your place in search results.

Additionally, you’ll be able to filter results by type, brand, retailer, nearby, and what’s on sale.

In a blog post, Google says the new shopping search experience will come up when searching for clothes, electronics, beauty products, or home goods.

With this update, search results for shopping-related queries on desktop are closer to the experience Google recently rolled out on mobile.

See: Google Debuts 9 New Shopping Features

Google notes that results and filters for shopping searches are dynamic, which means they’ll continually update with the freshest content.

The new shopping experience on desktop is rolling out now to Google search results.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock