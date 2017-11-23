Google Shopping Makes it Easier to Discover, Research, and Compare Products

Google Shopping ads have been updated with a suite of new features that enhance the discovery, research, and comparison of products.

With mobile shopping on the rise, so too is the amount of research being conducted on mobile devices before making a purchase. Here is a look at the enhancements to Google Shopping ads.

Discovery

Now it’s possible to learn more about a product than ever before from a single Google Shopping ad. Tapping on the “Quick View” button at the bottom of product cards in the Shopping carousel will display information such as:

A bigger image

Product description

Reviews

Seller rating

Whether or not the item is on sale

Scrolling down past the “Quick View” information will allow you to discover visually similar and/or related products.

Research

An upgrade to the Knowledge Panel will display product photos, videos, reviews, descriptions, and further information when a specific product is being searched for.

When searching for a broad category, rather than a specific product, Google will highlight buying guides to help narrow down your purchase.

Comparison

Google says seasonal searches containing “best” have more than doubled over the past two years. You can leave it to reviewers to determine the “best” product, or you can determine which is the best for your needs and budget by comparing products.

Product prices, specs, and reviews can now be compared side-by-side in Google search. In addition, Google will alert you that a newer model is available if you’re searching for last year’s product.

These new Google Shopping features are now live, but appear to only be available in US search results.