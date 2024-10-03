Google Shopping Ads Now Available In Google Lens Results

Google is rolling out new Google Lens features to make visual shopping easier for users.

Starting this week, users will now start to see detailed product information when using Google Lens to search.

This update gives advertisers a new opportunity to showcase their products in a new way that engages users in real time.

A New Results Page For Google Lens Searches

Rolling out today, Google Lens will show more prominent product information when the product is identified.

Users will now be able to see information for products like:

Price comparisons across retailers

Current deals on the product

Product reviews

Where to buy

This update is fueled by the Google Shopping Graph, and that’s where Google Shopping Ads come into play.

New Shopping Ads Placement In Time For The Holidays

With the new Google Lens results experience, Shopping ads will now be eligible to show in this placement.

While it’s rolling out today for both Android and iOS, it’s only available in select countries as of now.

Additionally, Google is prioritizing Shopping ad placements for top holiday categories including:

Toys

Electronics

Beauty.

How Will This New Shopping Ads Placement Work?

Your Google Shopping ads will show up in the same format as it currently does for keyword or query searches.

The benefit of this is that users are already familiar with that format, and are more likely to engage with the well-known format.

As visual search continues to become more prominent, it’s more important than ever to keep an up-to-date product feed with relevant titles, product descriptions, and accurate details in order to show for Google Lens searches.

If you’re an advertiser, no additional action is required to show up for the new Google Lens shopping ads experience.

Looking Ahead

Since the announcement is new and the experience is rolling out today, it’s not available to all countries or product categories yet.

Google will continue to roll out this experience to other product categories throughout Q4 and into 2025 as it evolves.

There’s no word yet on the type of reporting advertisers will have access to with this new placement. We’ll continue to update as more information becomes available.