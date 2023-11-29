Google SGE & Generative Summaries For Search Results Patent

Google patent US11769017B1, shared by X user @seostratega, focusing on “Generative Summaries for Search Results,” appears to lay the groundwork for Google’s SGE with the integration of generative AI search summaries.

🔴 BREAKING: Here's Google's patent behind Google's SGE, their experimental search engine with AI generated results. This patent was filed on March 20th, a few weeks before the first announcement and beta release of SGE. Here's how SGE works, according to the patent… 🧵⤵ pic.twitter.com/VqmX9Ef7Fs — Juan González Villa (@seostratega) November 29, 2023

This article aims to provide a quick analysis of the patent, how it relates to Google’s SGE, and its implications for SEO professionals.

What Is Patent US11769017B1?

The patent describes a method for creating summaries of search results using large language models (LLMs).

These models are designed to understand the context and content of web pages, generating concise and relevant summaries.

It reimagines the search results page, allowing for more complex queries and delivering AI-powered overviews with links to further information.

How Does It Relate To Google SGE?

Using LLMs, Google SGE can generate AI-powered snapshots for queries, offering users an immediate understanding of a topic and avenues to delve deeper.

These snapshots are not isolated pieces of information but are corroborated by links to high-quality web sources, ensuring reliability and breadth in the information provided.

The technology underpinning US11769017B1 is integral to SGE, facilitating these concise overviews and ensuring reliable web sources back them.

Key Takeaways For SEO

Integrating generative AI into search suggests a shift towards more nuanced and contextually rich content.

SEO strategies must adapt to prioritize content that aligns with these AI-driven summaries.

Start by focusing on creating comprehensive content. Ensure your content thoroughly covers topics and addresses users’ top questions. This holistic approach increases the likelihood of being featured in AI-generated summaries.

Write in a clear, concise manner while providing context. Content that is easily digestible and contextually rich is more likely to be favored by LLMs for summarization.

Optimize content for conversational queries and voice searches beyond keywords and phrases.

With SGE’s emphasis on reliable sources and the latest updates to E-E-A-T, building the authority and trustworthiness of your content is vital. This includes citing reputable sources and maintaining factual accuracy.

Stay current on emerging trends in generative AI and search, testing the latest updates to SGE in Labs and how it could influence search behavior. Adapting to these changes promptly can give you a competitive edge.

Creating multiple content formats, including text, audio, videos, and images, may increase visibility across different generative search experiences.

Most importantly, tailor your content to align with the potential intent behind search queries, as SGE is likely to prioritize content that best matches user intent.

Conclusion

Google’s patent US11769017B1 and continued experimentation with SGE mark a shift towards more AI-driven, contextually aware search experiences.

For SEO professionals, adapting to these changes is crucial. By focusing on comprehensive, clear, and authoritative content and optimizing for conversational queries and user intent, SEO strategies can align with the evolving landscape of Google search, potentially leading to greater visibility and engagement in the SGE era.

Featured image: sdx15/Shutterstock